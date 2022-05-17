FISME rolls out recommendations to digitise MSMEs; urges support for women entrepreneurs

In a bid to ensure greater digital inclusion for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), FISME, or Federation of Indian Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, has rolled out a slew of recommendations that are in line with government policies and programmes.

FISME represents about 740 MSME associations with an outreach of over two million MSMEs.

These recommendations broadly include supporting the transition from cash towards digital mechanisms, greater support for women entrepreneurs, supporting the establishment and development of ecommerce models which align with the needs of MSMEs, and driving demand while supporting the onboarding of micro-merchants onto formal ecommerce platforms.

COVID-19 pandemic has made this sector realise they need to adopt digital tools in order to survive and thrive. Anil Bhardwaj, Secretary-General of FISME said,

"We cannot fully unveil the benefits of solutions offered by the digital ecosystem without digital inclusivity measures. There is a greater risk that digital innovations will continue to increase inequality rather than advance equity. Thus, the issues of opportunity, access, knowledge, and skill in the context of digital must be articulated and addressed.”

According to a statement released by the representative body, ecommerce, especially platforms like Amazon, has played a momentous role in generating employment, boosting exports, and more. However, "limited access to basic digital infrastructure has deprived many (especially women-led and homegrown MSMEs) of what has become essential to everyday life."

Anil also added that there is a need for local governments in rural areas to encourage and facilitate internet connectivity, logistics networks, and a framework for complaints and dispute resolution. He said that efforts must also be made to offer incentives like a simple GST registration process and lower tax thresholds.