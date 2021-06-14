Flipkart Wholesale reports 3X jump in ecommerce adoption among kirana stores

Flipkart Wholesale — the B2B marketplace of the Flipkart Group — along with Best Price cash-and-carry business, reported a 3X increase in ecommerce adoption between January-June 2021 among kiranas in Tier II and III cities, indicating a trend that local economies are warming up towards ecommerce.

In fact, dairy and fresh produce categories saw a 2X rise on the Best Price app and website during the same time period.

Speaking on this development, Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President and Head - Flipkart Wholesale, said, “Flipkart Wholesale is built on the core value proposition of bringing prosperity to Indian kiranas by making their business easier using technology. All our efforts are aimed at helping small businesses, which have emerged as self-starters in adopting ecommerce to make purchases.”

A kirana partner of Flipkart

He added that Flipkart Wholesale's digital solutions will help in strengthening India's B2B ecosystem and make the country's supply chain more resilient and self-reliant.

According to a press statement, the company said digital payments on delivery, cash on delivery, and instant credit options for the kiranas helped it manage its costs better and has also improved its liquidity.

Meanwhile, Flipkart Wholesale has rolled out an instant short-term collateral-free credit solution for its members in partnership with banks and fintech lenders. Under this, kiranas can avail of up to 14 days of interest-free credit, ranging from Rs 10,000 up to Rs 25 lakh, through an end-to-end digital process.

Flipkart's Best Price has 29 wholesale stores across nine Indian states and serves over 1.5 million retailers, including those in kiranas, HoReCa (hotels, restaurants, and cafes), offices, and institutions.

The local businesses have been able to leverage from the ecommerce giant's delivery capabilities, ensuring that delivery can take place conveniently, thereby generating additional revenue for them amid the pandemic.