Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

ftcash gets NBFC licence from RBI, aims to disburse Rs 100 Cr in FY23 to MSMEs

By Palak Agarwal
November 08, 2022, Updated on : Tue Nov 08 2022 10:08:13 GMT+0000
ftcash gets NBFC licence from RBI, aims to disburse Rs 100 Cr in FY23 to MSMEs
ftcash aims to empower over 60 million micro-merchants and small businesses by bridging the lending gap with accessible loans.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Mumbai-based SME lending company ﻿ftcash﻿ has received a licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to set up a non-banking financial company (NBFC). 


ftcash aims to empower over 60 million micro-merchants and small businesses by bridging the lending gap with accessible loans. With the licence, the company aims to disburse loans worth Rs 100 crore in FY23.


It was founded in 2015 by Sanjeev Chandak, Deepak Kothari and Vaibhav Lodha, and uses proprietary algorithms to analyse creditworthiness and offer institutional finance to underserved MSMEs, including retailers, pharmacies, garment stores, automobile shops, and mom-and-pop stores. The company has partnerships with Northern Arc, Ugro, and Ambit for providing credit offerings to their customers.  


Co-founder and CEO Sanjeev said, “Despite the government announcing several measures to enhance credit availability for the stressed MSMEs segment, nearly 80% of the total MSMEs in India lack access to lending. The NBFC license will allow us to bridge this credit gap while offering loans with minimal documentation along with daily repayment options via PoS with equated daily instalments.” 

“We have over 60,000 merchants in our network currently and have disbursed over Rs 600 crore worth of loans till now. We expect the disbursals to grow 3X by 2023,” he added.
A quick read on a similar topic...

Rajasthan CM approves Rs 100Cr package, exemptions to promote small industries

ftcash has raised $10.2 million in funding and is backed by several investors including Accion, FMO, and IvyCap Ventures.


ftcash has won numerous awards and recognitions since its inception. This includes a prestigious award by HRH the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, at the UK Trade and Investment—Great Tech Initiative; and recognition for its work in financial inclusion by the former President of India Pranab Mukherjee in 2017.  

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From BOHECO to India Hemp Organics, these 5 brands are making hemp-based products popular in India

Technology is the future, and MSMEs need to adapt as much as possible, says Sumant Rampal of HDFC Bank

Meet 5 manufacturers that took Made in India carpets to the global stage

Meet the Indian doctor selling Ayurvedic products worth up to Rs 8 Cr per month

Daily Capsule
What is Tata 1MG’s growth strategy?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

How a women-led Indian jewellery business is making its mark globally

The story of Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of sustainable denim and other top SMB stories of the week

Reliance Retail in talks to buy 49% stake in Chennai-based Naturals Salon & Spa

The influence of the National Logistics Policy on MSMEs in India

This Indian business supplies sustainable denim to international brands like Levi’s, Lee, Zara, Calvin Klein, H&M

How digital advertising is helping the Indian beauty industry to grow