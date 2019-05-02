EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] Mumbai-based fintech startup ftcash raises Rs 50 Cr from Accion, FMO, and IvyCap Ventures

The company said it will be using the new round of funding to accelerate product development and expand into new geographies.

Tarush Bhalla
2nd May 2019
25+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Mumbai-based fintech startup, ftcash, on Thursday said it has raised Rs 50 crore as a part of its Series A funding round, led by global non-profit Accion and the Dutch development bank FMO. The round also saw participation from exisiting investor IvyCap Ventures.


The company said in a statement that it will be using the new round of funding to accelerate product development and to expand to newer geographies.


Founded in 2015 by Sanjeev Chandak, Deepak Kothari, and Vaibhav Lodha, ftcash provides cash advances to micro merchants, and has delivered financial services to over 30,000 merchants.


The founders of ftcash (L to R) - Vaibhav Lodha, Sanjeev Chandak and Deepak Kothari

ftcash was incubated by PayPal and was also a part of the six teams selected globally for the Mastercard StartPath Program.


Sanjeev said he took inspiration for ftcash from the large potential of MSMEs and their role in growth of the economy, which was evident from his days at Deutsche Bank and Capital One.


Speaking on the investment, Sanjeev Chandak, Co-founder and CEO, ftcash, added,   


"By using transaction data for credit assessment and leveraging repayments from the ftcash payments platform, ftcash is pioneering a model that can reach 60+ million micro-merchants in India, 96 percent of whom have been underserved by banks and traditional finance companies.”


ftcash uses a proprietary algorithm to analyse payments and alternative data for originating loans and deducts collections directly from the merchants’ digital payments.


Additionally, ftcash matches merchants’ digital cash flows to credit due dates, increasing the chances of on-time loan payments.


“The innovative proposition of ftcash is stimulating small and micro entrepreneurship development and financial inclusion in India. FMO is very pleased to support economic development globally by catalysing the establishment of more stable and inclusive financial systems in emerging and frontier markets,” said Ronald Janse, Manager, Private Equity at FMO.


“Our investment in ftcash represents an opportunity for Accion to continue its work helping financial services platforms leverage partnerships, technology, and data to increase financial inclusion for micro merchants in India,” said Radhika Shroff, Deputy Chief Investment Officer of Accion Global Investments.


In addition to the investment, Accion is providing advisory services to help ftcash scale its current business and develop new product lines and business models.


“There is tremendous potential in the small and micro lending segment, and ftcash is well-positioned to be a leading player, with its proprietary algorithm and end-to-end customer relationship. We look forward to working closely with the new partners to scale the company to its new heights," said Vikram Gupta, Founder and Managing Partner, IvyCap Ventures.


This week, Mumbai-based NBFC InCred, which offers loans to businesses as well as consumers, alsoraised Rs 600 crore in its Series A funding round. The investment was also led by Dutch development finance institution, FMO.


Also read: Ex-CFO of Deutsche Bank India starts a mobile platform for cashless transactions for micro merchants



25+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla
Passionate and driven to unravel the uncovered, Tarush claims to be a rebel (of sorts). He loves to do everything under the sun which helps him gain newer perspectives. A sucker for great conversations, he finds inspiration in other people\'s life stories. Chase him @Ta_rush

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi