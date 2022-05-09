Global marketplace Etsy signs MoU to work with the artisans of North East India

Global marketplace for unique and creative goods, Etsy, has partnered with the North Eastern Handicrafts and Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC), to support small sellers, weavers and artisans, by providing them with market access and enablement support.

As a part of this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Etsy will work with the NEHHDC to develop enablement programmes specifically designed for artisans from the North East of India, including modules on online selling and entrepreneurship, and the opportunity to access a wider market for their products.

Etsy, which started operations in India in 2018, aims to equip artisans, creators and small entrepreneurs in the Indian handicrafts sector with important tools and resources to start and manage online businesses.

With this association, Etsy will provide digital enablement services to sellers in the North-Eastern part of the country, and conduct training workshops to familiarise them with Etsy and how to sell on the marketplace.

Commenting on the development, Brigadier Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd), Managing Director, NEHHDC said,

“It’s a key focus for us to promote the indigenous crafts of the North East region and create economic opportunities for craftspeople. There are more than 21 lakh weavers and 14.5 lakh artisans in the region, but the right kind of market linkage has been missing. This association with Etsy can be a gamechanger for our artisans and ensure that they are able to explore entrepreneurship on their own terms and reach both domestic and global buyers.”

According to a release, the partnership is aimed at helping indigenous products from the area in categories like textiles, cane and bamboo products, accessories and more become available online for millions of buyers on the Etsy platform. Artisans from all eight North-Eastern states, namely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura will be onboarded onto Etsy. They will receive a fixed amount of free ad credits as a part of this programme.

Ross LaJeunesse, VP, Public Policy & Advocacy, Etsy, said, “Etsy’s vision across the world is to ‘Keep Commerce Human’, and we are committed to using the power of our business and our platform to empower small sellers and entrepreneurs – knowing that by doing so, we, in turn, empower and improve communities. There is a global appreciation for ‘Made in India’ products and we want to enable artisans and craftspeople from the all the states of the North East to be a part of our community of 5.5 million sellers and use our platform to showcase the intricacy, the beauty, and the quality of their art to audiences – and buyers – across the world.”

Etsy, a global marketplace for creative and unique goods, was founded in 2005, and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.