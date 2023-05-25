Govt to integrate MSME Global Mart with ONDC: Narayan Rane

The government is taking steps to strengthen the Indian MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector which includes the integration of MSME Global Mart, a B2B (business-to-business) platform, into the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Union Minister Narayan Rane has tweeted.

In an interview with Mint, the minister said that other than the portal being integrated with ONDC, it is also being upgraded to offer virtual exhibitions that may act as a replacement for trade fairs and exhibitions. This will help MSMEs leverage ecommerce and market their products online.

Rane also talked about the ministry’s Procurement and Marketing Support (PMS) scheme, which will provide financial assistance to micro-enterprises on annual membership fees, subscription fees, and contingency expenses for selling their products or services through MSME Global Mart.

The financial help provided under this scheme covers 75% of the amount paid by them, up to a maximum of Rs 25,000 (excluding applicable taxes) per financial year, he said.

MSME Global Mart, operated by The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), is a global e-marketing portal helping MSMEs with market access by way of increased visibility.

It is a full-fledged digital platform that provides small businesses with a larger market to export and import their products. It helps businesses create a digital presence, catch business alliances, compare prices with competitors, access the latest global tenders, and create business leads.