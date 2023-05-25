Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesYS ClubPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchCovid Tributes
Events
All EventsTechSparks '23
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
TechSparks '23
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

News

Govt to integrate MSME Global Mart with ONDC: Narayan Rane

Other than the portal being integrated with ONDC, it is also being upgraded to offer virtual exhibitions. The move will help MSMEs leverage ecommerce and market their products online.

Anupriya Pandey90 Stories
Govt to integrate MSME Global Mart with ONDC: Narayan Rane

Thursday May 25, 2023,

2 min Read

The government is taking steps to strengthen the Indian MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector which includes the integration of MSME Global Mart, a B2B (business-to-business) platform, into the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Union Minister Narayan Rane has tweeted.

In an interview with Mint, the minister said that other than the portal being integrated with ONDC, it is also being upgraded to offer virtual exhibitions that may act as a replacement for trade fairs and exhibitions. This will help MSMEs leverage ecommerce and market their products online.

Rane also talked about the ministry’s Procurement and Marketing Support (PMS) scheme, which will provide financial assistance to micro-enterprises on annual membership fees, subscription fees, and contingency expenses for selling their products or services through MSME Global Mart. 

The financial help provided under this scheme covers 75% of the amount paid by them, up to a maximum of Rs 25,000 (excluding applicable taxes) per financial year, he said.

MSME Global Mart, operated by The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), is a global e-marketing portal helping MSMEs with market access by way of increased visibility. 

It is a full-fledged digital platform that provides small businesses with a larger market to export and import their products. It helps businesses create a digital presence, catch business alliances, compare prices with competitors, access the latest global tenders, and create business leads.

Edited by Affirunisa Kankudti

Share on
close

MOST VIEWED STORIES

1

2

3

4

5