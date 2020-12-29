Govt looking at new plans, laws to solve MSME receivables issue: Gadkari

By Press Trust of India|29th Dec 2020
Speaking at the AGM of Bharat Chamber of Commerce, the Union Minister for MSMEs acknowledged that the receivables issue continues to be a major problem.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Ministry is contemplating fresh plans and laws to find a solution to the receivables issue as outstanding dues are creating working capital problem for the sector.


Speaking at the AGM of Bharat Chamber of Commerce, the MSME and Road Transport minister acknowledged that the receivables issue continues to be a major problem.

"The ministry is looking at new plans and laws to find a solution. It is creating working capital problem for the sector," he said.

Chamber President Ramesh Kr Saraogi suggested that an external agency be appointed to monitor the outstanding dues with the government and public sector companies who are supposed to clear the dues in 45 days of supplies.


As part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced in May, MSME dues from central government agencies and CPSEs should have been paid in 45 days.

digital payments

Image Source: ShutterStock

MSMEs, small dealers will not be affected by mandatory 1% cash GST payment rule

The Centre had on December 10 stated in an official statement that over Rs 21,000 crore of MSME dues have been paid in the past seven months by central government agencies and CPSEs.


The minister also sought industry's help to raise the rural economy from Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 5 lakh crore for employment generation in agriculture, rural, and tribal sectors in 115 focus districts.


On the high logistics cost of 18 percent in India compared to 10 percent in China and 12 percent in Europe, he said that the country needs to use fuel blended with ethanol to bring it down.


COVID-19 crippled the MSMEs significantly impacting their financial health. The Aatmanirbhar Bharat stimulus package, which rolled a slew of schemes, brought some relief to the sector especially after the small business owners saw a 20 to 30 percent decline in their revenues because of the pandemic.

Edited by Megha Reddy

