India MSME Summit 2022: All about growing in the new normal and fueling the growth engine

For the last four years, YourStory’s SMBStory has been at the forefront, bringing its readers inspiring success stories of Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and other homegrown companies.

Now, it is that time of the year again, when we organise our India MSME Summit. To be held between June 21 and June 27, 2022, the week-long event will see speakers cutting across domains share insights and information on a sector that has braved one of its most testing times in recent years. Industry stakeholders, associations, government bodies, and entrepreneurs will also examine factors that have been working so far and those that need deep reflection.

As the world slowly resets itself post two brutal years of a global pandemic, and enters a whole new era, our theme for this summit is ‘Growing in the New Normal’.

The MSME sector comprises over 63 million enterprises spread across the country, contributing a little over 30 percent to the nation’s GDP. And yet, many of these enterprises were disproportionately affected by pandemic-related shocks.

India MSME Summit 2022: the clarion call for Atmanirbhar Bharat

At the India MSME Summit 2022, we hope to shine the spotlight on important conversations and bolster the clarion call for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat.’ We hope our discussions will highlight the focus areas for MSMEs in the new normal, and help analyse the impact of recovery measures.

From digital and financial inclusion to policy pushes, export leverage to fundraising, business expansion to entrepreneurial skills development – the India MSME Summit 2022 will explore how and why support needs to be aligned with post-COVID-19 social and economic recovery.

The virtual event will be attended by entrepreneurs, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders, some of whom will take part in panel discussions lined up through the week. The grand finale on June 27 will welcome speakers from various industries including eminent leaders and policymakers.

So, join us at India MSME Summit 2022 to be a part of an immersive, inspiring, and unique experience. With panel discussions, policy pushes, masterclasses, workshops, roundtables, and more, we promise you this week-long summit will help MSMEs not just survive the post-pandemic shift but thrive through it.

