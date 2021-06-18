India MSME Summit 2021: Decoding roadmap for MSMEs’ recovery

With the second wave of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on India’s MSME sector, challenges such as supply chain disruptions, lack of demand, and expenses are mounting.

To address the devastating effects of the second wave on MSMEs and bring their stories of resilience in the face of new challenges, YourStory is organising its third annual event India MSME Summit 2021, presented by Lenovo and Intel, co-sponsored by AWS, TransUnion CIBIL and Mastercard.

What to expect?

With its theme of ‘COVID-19 lockdown and the road to recovery’, this initiative attempts to provide a roadmap for recovery for the Indian SMBs which contributes about 30 percent to India’s GDP and is one of the largest generators of employment after agriculture.

The 10-day virtual event, culminating in a grand finale on June 27, MSME Day, will put the spotlight on important conversations through a series of incisive interviews, insightful panel discussions, thought-provoking articles, business journeys, fireside chats, and more.

The virtual event will be attended by entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders.

Key takeaways from the event:

-Business lessons learnt from the first and second wave of COVID-19

-The role of technology in helping MSMEs adopt cloud solutions and automation

-Capital, cash flow, and financial management for SMBs

-How MSMEs can enable the shift to work from home

-How MSMEs can leverage ecommerce and ride the D2C wave

-Global opportunities for India in the export market

Prominent line-up of speakers:

Listen to prominent speakers from the industry and government sharing their expert opinion with examples from their personal journey. Some of them include,

Ashish Sikka, Director of SMB and Channel at Lenovo India

B. Raghavendran, Head of SMB Segment, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Manish Chowdhary, Co-founder, Wow Skin Science

Mukesh Mohan Gupta, President, Chamber of Indian Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises

KE Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Parryware

Anju Srivastav, Co-founder, Wingreens Farms

Harshala Chandorkar, Chief Operating Officer, TransUnion CIBIL

Saumya Lohia Agarwal, Head of Strategy, Lohia Health and Director of Shree Sharda Associates Pvt. Ltd.

Join us to be a part of important conversations that will explore solutions to issues plaguing the MSME sector.

To register for the Grand Finale on June 27, click here.