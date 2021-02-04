India ready to supply weapons systems to countries in Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath Singh

India is ready to supply various weapons systems, including missiles and electronic warfare systems, to countries in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.





Delivering his keynote address at the IOR Defence Ministers' Conclave in Bengaluru, he said organising a conclave of countries in the IOR on the margins of the international event "Aero India-2021" shows the importance India attaches to the vision of common growth and stability, and constructive engagements with them.





"Our efforts are to synergise the resources and efforts in the Indian Ocean, including, defence Industry industrial cooperation amongst participating countries," Singh said.

Many of the IOR countries are becoming globally competitive and are developing new technologies, including defence shipyards for design and shipbuilding, which can be jointly harnessed through regional cooperation efforts, the Minister said.





He said the Indian aerospace and defence industries present an attractive and significant opportunity for foreign companies across the supply chain to take their cooperation to newer levels.

"India is ready to supply various types of Missile systems, Light Combat Aircrafts/Helicopters, Multi-Purpose Light Transport aircraft, Warship and Patrol Vessels, Artillery Gun systems, Tanks, Radars, Military Vehicles, Electronic Warfare Systems and other weapons systems to IOR countries," he said.

During 2015-19, India was the second-largest importer of arms globally, according to a report by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). However, the report also noted that the supply of defence equipment to India has reduced over the years.





The government has also become serious about reducing defence spending on imports and encouraging domestic manufacturers in this segment instead. Last August, Rajnath Singh announced the ban of import of 101 items for the next seven years.





In the same month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a defence seminar, said India's self-reliance on defence capabilities will boost its standing of being a net security provider on the Indian Ocean, making it a defence exporter for many friendly countries, which will further deepen its strategic ties.