Indian SMBs to launch over 1,000 products on Amazon Prime Day

Over 100 small and medium businesses and startups on Amazon.in will be launching more than 1,000 new products across 17 categories on Prime Day this year on August 6 and 7.





Thousands of local shops on Amazon sellers will also be making their Prime Day debut in India, it said in a statement.









Startups and small businesses from Amazon's Launchpad programme will be launching unique and differentiated products across categories like health and personal care, beauty and grooming, grocery and home products, it said.





Pranav Bhasin, Director Seller Experience, Amazon India said, “This Prime Day will help small and medium businesses reach millions of Prime members around the country. It provides an opportunity for the smallest of businesses to participate, rebound from recent challenges and grow their business. This year, thousands of offline retailers as part of Local Shops on Amazon program are participating in the Prime Day and will benefit from high customer demand.”





Prime Day in India will also see artisans and women entrepreneurs from 'Karigar' and 'Saheli' offer deals on handmade products from Tribes India, Blue Pottery by Aditya Blue Pottery and Jewellery from Giva, among others.





“Sellers look forward to Prime Day to introduce new products each year, and we are seeing a 2x increase in the number of products being launched by SMBs and startups on this Prime Day,” he added.

Sellers on the Karigar storefront will offer over 270+ crafts sourced from artisans across the country.





Government emporiums, APCO handlooms from Andhra Pradesh and Mrignayanee from Madhya Pradesh will be showcasing hand-woven apparels ranging from Mangalgiri, Venkatgiri and Chirala to Maheshwari & Chanderi, the statement added.





Last year, thousands of SMBs, women entrepreneurs, weavers, and startups from across the country in programmes like Amazon Karigar, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Business showcased over 500 new products first for Prime members. Small businesses and sellers in the Launchpad programme registered sales growth of up to 2.8x whereas Karigar sellers saw nearly 2.5x increase in their sale volumes.





(Disclaimer: Inputs added from PTI)