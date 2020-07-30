Indian SMBs to launch over 1,000 products on Amazon Prime Day

Over 100 small and medium businesses and startups on Amazon.in will be launching more than 1,000 new products across 17 categories on Prime Day this year on August 6 and 7.

By Team SMB
30th Jul 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Over 100 small and medium businesses and startups on Amazon.in will be launching more than 1,000 new products across 17 categories on Prime Day this year on August 6 and 7.


Thousands of local shops on Amazon sellers will also be making their Prime Day debut in India, it said in a statement.


amazon
Also Read

Right now is not the time to judge people but to help them: Lendingkart Co-founder and CEO


Startups and small businesses from Amazon's Launchpad programme will be launching unique and differentiated products across categories like health and personal care, beauty and grooming, grocery and home products, it said.


Pranav Bhasin, Director Seller Experience, Amazon India said, “This Prime Day will help small and medium businesses reach millions of Prime members around the country. It provides an opportunity for the smallest of businesses to participate, rebound from recent challenges and grow their business. This year, thousands of offline retailers as part of Local Shops on Amazon program are participating in the Prime Day and will benefit from high customer demand.” 


Prime Day in India will also see artisans and women entrepreneurs from 'Karigar' and 'Saheli' offer deals on handmade products from Tribes India, Blue Pottery by Aditya Blue Pottery and Jewellery from Giva, among others.


“Sellers look forward to Prime Day to introduce new products each year, and we are seeing a 2x increase in the number of products being launched by SMBs and startups on this Prime Day,” he added.

Sellers on the Karigar storefront will offer over 270+ crafts sourced from artisans across the country.


Government emporiums, APCO handlooms from Andhra Pradesh and Mrignayanee from Madhya Pradesh will be showcasing hand-woven apparels ranging from Mangalgiri, Venkatgiri and Chirala to Maheshwari & Chanderi, the statement added.


Last year, thousands of SMBs, women entrepreneurs, weavers, and startups from across the country in programmes like Amazon Karigar, Amazon Saheli, Amazon Launchpad and Amazon Business showcased over 500 new products first for Prime members. Small businesses and sellers in the Launchpad programme registered sales growth of up to 2.8x whereas Karigar sellers saw nearly 2.5x increase in their sale volumes.


(Disclaimer: Inputs added from PTI)

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This former security guard and newspaper delivery boy built a Rs 140 Cr cloud business in just 4 years

Rishabh Mansur

From 2 sewing machines to Rs 800 Cr business: How Anita Dongre built her fashion empire

Rishabh Mansur

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Palak Agarwal

10 small business ideas that require low investment to succeed during COVID-19

Palak Agarwal
Daily Capsule
Manish Sabharwal on 5 things India must do to revive the economy
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Delivering the ‘personal touch’ virtually: How COVID-19 changed the way we celebrate Raksha Bandhan

Palak Agarwal

Focussed on digitising MSMEs in India, onboarding more sellers, says Amazon

Press Trust of India

This coworking company is betting big on budget-friendly spaces across Mumbai and Pune

Palak Agarwal

Right now is not the time to judge people but to help them: Lendingkart Co-founder and CEO

Bhavya Kaushal

How a trip abroad helped 5 entrepreneurs start popular Indian brands

Rishabh Mansur

Inspired by British brand Brown and Polson, born in India: the untold story of custard company Weikfield

Palak Agarwal

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Mon Aug 10 2020

AccelerateAbility - Disability Innovations Pre-Accelerator Lab

Zoom
Fri Sep 25 2020

SMARTecIndia2020

Virtual Platform