13 SMEs and corporates emerge winners at Indo-French Business Awards 2021. Here is the full list
At the third Indo-French Business Awards (IFBA) organised by the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) earlier this week, 13 Indian and French businesses were announced as winners under several categories for which over 120 applications were received from the two countries.
The award ceremony gathered business leaders from prominent Indo-French companies across sectors such as aerospace and defence, mobility, energy and consumer goods, etc.
Union Minister for MSME Nitin Gadkari, who was the chief guest at the event, said:
“We are awarding those who are contributing to Indo-French trade and business. I give my best wishes to all award winners and assure them of our cooperation and support with any developments from France. This will be a win-win situation as it will be beneficial for both the countries.”
In a statement, IFCCI said the maximum number of applications received were for the ‘Resilience in Business during COVID-19’ category which emphasised on French companies who were able to sustain the crisis.
"Despite challenges in terms of logistical lockdowns and operational instability, French companies invested heavily towards COVID-related CSR initiatives in India," it said.
The winners of the 13 categories and some special mentions were awarded by Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.
Here is the full list of winners and special mentions:
- French SME of the Year: Outinord Formworks Pvt Ltd
- Indian SME of the Year: Decimal Point Analytics Private Limited
- Entrepreneur of the Year: Ultraconfidentiel Design Pvt Ltd
- Indo-French Cooperation of the Year: Total
- French Group of the Year: Airbus Group India Pvt Ltd
- French Group of the Year: Roquette
- CSR Project of the Year: Dassault Systems Foundation
- Most Innovative Product/Service of the Year: BNP PARIBAS
- Choose France - Indian Investment in France 2020 (SME Category): Gene Store France SAS
- Choose France - Indian Investment in France 2020 (Large Enterprise Category): HCL Technologies
- Resilience in Business during COVID-19: Alstom India
- Resilience in Business during COVID-19: EDF Group
- Resilience in Business during COVID-19: Accor India and South Asia
- Diversity and Inclusion Practice of the Year: Société Générale Global Solutions Centre, India
- Jury Special - for exemplary performance during COVID-19: AIR FRANCE-KLM
- Jury Special - for exemplary performance during COVID-19: Air Liquide Medical Systems, India
- IFCCI - La French Tech India Award: Meero
- Personage of the Year: Patrick Pouyanné, CEO, Total
Edited by Kanishk Singh
