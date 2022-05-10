India's first Centre of Excellence for Khadi to open in Delhi

Union Minister for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Narayan Rane, will inaugurate the Centre for Excellence for Khadi tomorrow, May 11 in New Delhi. The Minister of State MSME Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles UP Singh, and Secretary, Ministry of MSME BB Swain will also attend the event.

The aim of building this centre, an idea conceived by the MSME Ministry is to empower Khadi institutions. This centre will act as a hub for experimentation, innovation, and design for the Khadi Village and Industries Commission (KVIC).

The Centre aspires to design apparel, home and fashion accessories that appeal to people across generations. The Centre of Excellence for Khadi has set out to make Khadi a universal, classic, and value-driven brand, says a statement released by the ministry.

Source: Narayan Rane Official Twitter

This Centre will be set up at the National Institute of Fashion Technology as a hub in Delhi and will have its branches across Bengaluru, Gandhinagar, Kolkata, and Shillong. They are also developing a knowledge portal for Khadi to disseminate design directions to reach out to all the Khadi institutions.

This portal will contain design directions on—colour, silhouettes, weave, surface, textures, prints, closures, size chart, and trims and finishes.

The word 'Khadi' is derived from 'Khadder' which is used for hand-spun fabric in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. In order to promote Khadi production and development of its industry, the Indian government launched the All India Khadi and Village Industries Board in 1957 which later came to be known as Khadi Village and Industries Commission.