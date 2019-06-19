EDITIONS
Stories

Khadi share in textile production doubles to 8.49 pc in 5 years, says KVIC

Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the rise in Khadi fabric production from 4.23 per cent to 8.49 per cent could be due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to adopt Khadi.

Press Trust of India
19th Jun 2019
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
khadi

The share of Khadi fabric in the total textile mill production has doubled to 8.49 percent in the past five years, said the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Tuesday.


While the mill fabric production was 2,486 million square metres in the 2014-15 fiscal, the production of Khadi was 105.38 million square metres, showing a share of 4.23 per cent of the overall textiles production.


But in 2018-19, the mill fabric production dropped to 2,012 million square metres while the Khadi fabric production was 170.80 million square metres, a share of 8.49 per cent in overall fabric production.


Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said the rise in Khadi fabric production from 4.23 per cent to 8.49 per cent could be due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to adopt Khadi.


"It is encouraging for us that rise in share of Khadi production in the textiles sector in the last five years has gone from 4.23 per cent to 8.49 per cent, which is more than 200 per cent. While from 1956 to 2013-14, the Khadi sector fabric production could reach the figure of 105.38 million square metres, in the last five years (from 2014-15 to 2018-19) it produced another 65.42 square million metres," he said.


Saxena further said that the number of artisans are increasing in the Khadi sector because of the new policies and initiatives taken by MSME Ministry and KVIC in recent years.


"We started registration of new Khadi institutions for widening the scope for employment as well as revival of defunct Khadi institutions, consequently rising the artisans number to 4,94,684," he added


"The KVIC had also laid stress on many artisan-centric programmes since 2015, such as the distribution of 32,000 new charkhas and 5,600 modern looms," he said.


Union Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari recently said he plans to propel GDP growth by globalising khadi and MSME products. The senior BJP leader said his endeavour would be to globalise MSME and Khadi products through joint ventures.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari’s 5 year roadmap: globalise MSME and Khadi products, spend Rs 15 lakh Cr on highw...

Also Read

CCEA approves continuation of Khadi Yojana; announces Rozgar Yukta Gaon for enterprise-based op...


  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Authors

Latest Stories

RBI sets up MSME panel under ex-SEBI chairman UK Sinha; report due by end of June 2019

by Press Trust of India

4 fintech platforms making financial services seamless for small businesses

by Team SMB

Maharashtra's MSME scheme to generate 10 lakh jobs, have 30 pc reservation for women

by Press Trust of India

With many ATMs shutting down in the country, these 3 fintech platforms are helping customers with cash withdrawals

by Palak Agarwal

With Shikhar Dhawan and Ajay Devgn sporting its footwear, how Jalandhar-based Voganow clocked Rs 8 Cr turnover in just 4 years

by Palak Agarwal

Nitin Gadkari lifts ban on entry of corporate and private players in MSME clusters

by Press Trust of India