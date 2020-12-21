4,152 Indian SMBs surpassed Rs 1 Cr sales in 2020: Amazon SMB Impact Report

To say that this year has been a challenging year for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is an understatement. But, things seem to be looking up. According to Amazon's 2020 Small and Medium Business Impact Report, this year, 4,152 Indian sellers have clocked more than Rs 1 crore sales.





The report also revealed that during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, around 1.24 lakh sellers across 6,542 pin codes received an order.





Despite the pandemic, small and medium enterprises seem to have managed to weather the storms and move towards growth. The COVID-19-led lockdown especially put the spotlight on the domestic manufacturers.

More data from the report also reveals that 70,000 Indian exporters are now selling 'made in India' products on 15 international Amazon websites.

On annual occasions such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday etc, exporters registered on the 'Amazon Global Selling' platform reported over 50 percent year-on-year growth.





This year also saw a three times increase in the demand coming from regions like North America, European Union, Middle East, and North Africa.

While Indian products are popular in the global landscape, it is hard to miss the role technology played in helping these enterprises mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Amit Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India, said, "It’s humbling to see over 10 lakh small businesses associated with Amazon in India. Technology adoption and digitisation will continue to play a crucial role in offering expanded access and opportunities to SMBs, and we remain committed to invest and partner in their success."

Overall, users on Amazon's B2B marketplace saw a 64 percent increase in the monthly order volumes this year. The report also revealed that the largest number of sellers are from Delhi (more than 11,000) followed by Maharashtra (87,000) and Gujarat (79,000).





Amazon shared its plans, earlier this year, to drive the Indian SMB sector which contributes about 30 percent to the country GDP. The ecommerce giant pledged to invest $1 billion to digitise 10 million Indian SMBs, enable ecommerce exports worth $10 billion, and create one million incremental jobs by 2025.