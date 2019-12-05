Meghalaya festival to promote food processing in the Northeast

The food festival will provide a platform for farmers and entrepreneurs in the Northeast region to connect with the national and global markets.

By Team SMB
5th Dec 2019
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated a food festival this week to provide a platform for farmers and entrepreneurs in the Northeast region to connect with the national and global markets.


He said the North East Food Innovation Exhibition, a three-day event, will give the much-needed thrust to promote food processing sector in the state and the region.


"Such a food festival in the region brings people on a common platform to identify the missing linkages," the chief minister said.


Besides exhibitors from Mexico, Costa Rica, Japan, Argentina, United Kingdom, Georgia, Chile, Bangladesh, and several other countries, there are 300 participants in the food expo which is being organised by the state government and SIAL group.


Meghalaya food festival



"The objective of the food festival is to give exposure, connection, and opportunities to the farmers and entrepreneurs of the region," Sangma said.


Farmers, technology providers, entrepreneurs, buyers, hotels, and all stakeholders in the food industry are being brought on a single platform, he said, adding that it will be a catalyst for Meghalaya to emerge as a major food innovation hub in the Northeast and the country.


The state government intended to take the food festival forward every year so that it will not only be beneficial to the Northeast but the entire South East Asian region.


"We are hopeful that this will be the biggest food festival in the South East Asian region," the chief minister said.


The food festival also provides a platform to highlight the unique cuisine and ingredients of the region.

Report an issue
Authors
Team SMB

