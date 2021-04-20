Microsoft launches cloud business management solution for Indian SMEs

Microsoft India today announced that it was making the general availability of Dynamics 365 Business Central, a comprehensive business management solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).





An all-in-one cloud solution, Dynamics 365 Business Central helps companies ensure business continuity by connecting sales, service, finance, and operations teams to help them transform faster and deliver better results, it said in a statement.

"It brings the rich functionality and full flexibility of Microsoft Dynamics Navision, the company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) app, to deploy in the cloud or on-premises. It can be accessed from any mobile device to conduct business on-the-go," Microsoft added.

The solution comes with inbuilt features that address local regulatory and market requirements for ease of doing business, including a tax engine comprising 500+ pre-configured use cases and business scenarios for Goods and Services Tax (GST), Tax Deducted at Source (TDS), and Tax Collected at Source (TCS).

Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India, said, “SMBs are the backbone of the Indian economy and are driving the country’s digital transformation wave with rapid cloud adoption. With Dynamics 365 Business Central, we aim to empower and strengthen the SMB ecosystem in the country."





"It offers customers affordable and easily manageable tools that simplify and expedite everyday business processes. We believe it will help small and medium-sized organisations move to the cloud confidently and be future proof," he added.

According to Microsoft, the cloud business management solution automates and streamlines business processes including finance, manufacturing, sales, shipping, project management, services, and provides an opportunity for organisations to upgrade from their current accounting software and legacy ERP systems.





It integrates with other Microsoft cloud services including Microsoft 365, and can be customised or extended for specific industry needs with PowerApps, Microsoft Flow, and Power BI.





The solution also integrates with Microsoft Teams, and enables businesses to easily share information with team members and respond faster to inquiries.