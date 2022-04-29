Narayan Rane launches MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification Scheme to make manufacturers ‘environmentally conscious’

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Narayan Rane recently launched the MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification Scheme to provide a roadmap to global competitiveness for Indian MSMEs.

The scheme will enable and facilitate MSMEs to adopt Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) practices and incentivise them for ZED certification. The ministry will also provide up to Rs 5 lakh per MSME for handholding and consultancy support for MSMEs under the certification to move towards ZED solutions.

“ZED will not only attempt to improve productivity and performance; it has the capability to change the mindset of manufacturers and make them more environmentally conscious,” Rane said.

Through this certification journey, MSMEs can reduce wastage substantially, increase productivity, enhance environmental consciousness, save energy, optimally use natural resources, expand their markets, etc.

Moreover, micro-enterprises will get an 80 percent subsidy, followed by small enterprises (60 percent) and medium enterprises (50 percent).

In fact, MSMEs owned by women/SC/ST entrepreneurs or MSMEs in NER/Himalayan/LWE/Island territories/aspirational districts will receive an additional subsidy of 10 percent, while MSMEs part of SFURTI or Micro and Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) will get an additional subsidy of 5 percent.

Further, the ministry will award a limited purpose joining reward of Rs 10,000 to each MSME once they take the ZED Pledge.

Moreover, MSMEs can also avail several incentives offered for ZED certification by states and UTs, financial institutions, etc., and can apply for free certification under the MSME Kawach (COVID-19 support) initiative.

Rane appreciated the commendable efforts undertaken by the States/UTs as they devise various programmes and policies for MSMEs in their region to accomplish the common goal of developing MSMEs. He also mentioned that it is imperative to develop a strategic roadmap to increase the outreach of the interventions and fast-track the last-mile entrepreneurship.

The MSME ministry serves to promote, develop, and handhold MSMEs across sectors and states. It runs more than 20 different schemes, including PMEGP, SFUTI, MSE-CDP, RAMP Scheme, ATI, Udyam Registration, etc., to offer support areas of access like finance, market linkages, technology upgradation, capacity building, innovation/ideation, industrial infrastructure development, etc.