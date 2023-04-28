Menu
News

Govt invites applications for National MSME Award 2023

The MSMEs need to have Udyam registration to apply for awards in five categories: manufacturing, service, state awards, aspirational districts, and banks.

Anupriya Pandey
Govt invites applications for National MSME Award 2023

Friday April 28, 2023,

1 min Read

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) has invited applications for National MSME Award 2023.  

The MSMEs need to have Udyam registration to apply for the awards. The last date for submission is May 10, 2023.

There are five different categories to apply for. These are manufacturing, service, state awards, aspirational districts, and banks. The manufacturing and service categories come in the enterprise section.

The MSMEs that do not have Udyam registration can get themselves registered instantly on msme.gov.in. If they have the Udyam registration number, they can register themselves for the awards. 

The awards acknowledge entrepreneurs for their performance and support innovative efforts. The goal is to promote their spirit in the broader interest of qualitative development of MSMEs.

Additionally, in order to motivate the state/UT government and Aspirational Districts for the development and growth of MSMEs in their jurisdiction, the ministry has also started rankings at the national level have for them.

Similarly, the provision of rankings has also been given to bankers based on their achievement in credit lending to micro and small enterprises.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

