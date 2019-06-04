Taking charge of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME), Nitin Gadkari today said the ministry will work with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to look at the possibility for MSMEs to locally manufacture goods which are currently being imported by India.





Gadkari’s statement comes a day after he said he would work with full strength to increase job opportunities in the MSME sector.





He had said, “This portfolio is associated with the most important issue - the country's growth rate and employment potential. And it is the PM's expectation that employment should increase from this sector, which is very low now, and there should be creation of employment".





Small scale industries need to be promoted to further push the country's growth, he told reporters.





"We have asked our secretary and economic advisor to study with the commerce ministry about the goods which we are importing, and if they can be manufactured by small-scale industries here," Gadkari said.





The move would help in cutting import bill of the country. He also said that the ministry would focus on supporting micro units and village industries to promote rural economy and create jobs.





Raw materials like stubble which are available in rural areas can be used by small units to manufacture different products, he added.





"MSMEs can help promote economic growth and create jobs," he said, adding that the ministry is looking at what more can be done for the same.





Further, he said that the ministry would look into the reasons which are leading to closure of small units.





MSMEs contribute around 45 per cent in the country's exports, about 25 per cent to the GDP from service activities and over 33 per cent to the manufacturing output of India.





Gadkari, who is Lok Sabha member from Nagpur, also holds the portfolio of the road transport and highways ministry.





Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Pratap Chandra Sarangi, who has been given the sobriquet 'Odisha's Modi', also assumed office on Tuesday.







