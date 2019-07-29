UP could become India's first trillion-dollar state economy: Flipkart CEO

Projects that formed part of the second groundbreaking ceremony will help in Uttar Pradesh's quest to be the first trillion-dollar state economy in India, said Flipkart Group Chief Executive Officer Kalyan Krishnamurthy.





"UP is an important state for us at Flipkart. We not only have many sellers and local MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) manufacturers who are accessing the nationwide market to sell their products more efficiently and in a cost effective way, but also are encouraging local handicrafts to market their products," he said.





"The groundbreaking ceremony will play a key role in propelling Uttar Pradesh as an industrial and innovation hub in the country and help in the state's quest to be India's first trillion-dollar state economy," he said on the sidelines of the event for groundbreaking of industrial projects worth around Rs 65,000 crore.





"Thousands of artisans, small businesses, and women entrepreneurs are finding partnerships with Flipkart beneficial as they grow and connect with a pan-India market," he said.





Using homegrown technology and innovation, Flipkart is proud of making a difference in the lives of millions of people, he said, adding that through Myntra, a fashion platform, "we are excited to give market access to artisans/weavers across the state".





"We are looking forward to partner with UP as we bring in the next 200-300 million customers to experience e-commerce and connect lakhs of MSME suppliers, small farmers, and farmer-producer organisations to the marketplace while creating lakhs of new livelihood opportunities," the Flipkart Group CEO added.





Flipkart, which was acquired by the US retail firm Walmart last year, is keen on promoting MSMEs and one-district-one-product (ODOP) in Uttar Pradesh, its Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar said earlier.





Walmart India's main focus through its cash and carry business is to source directly from farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and local suppliers, and help small kiranas become more efficient and profitable, Kumar said.







