MSME Ministry organises summit to promote plastic recycling and waste management

Union Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, inaugurated the International Summit on Plastics Recycling and Waste Management, which is being organised by the MSME Ministry in association with the All India Plastics Manufacturers' Association on March 4 and 5 in Delhi.

The MSME Ministry has also launched two special initiatives -- 'Sambhav' and 'Svavlamban' -- to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship, especially in the aspirational districts all across the country.

Commenting on the summit, the minister said, "This mega event is an effective platform to bring together the stakeholders and experts to discuss the impact and possible solution for MSMEs and open new business opportunities in the plastics industry and the recycling sector with a great belief in the vision of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan."

More than 350 MSMEs will join the summit physically and more than 1,000 will join virtually. The industry stakeholders are expected to discuss the opportunities and challenges in the plastics industry.

In addition to this summit, the MSME Ministry is also conducting the Sambhav- National Level Awareness Program (NLAP) as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' week across 1300 colleges across the country.

According to research firm India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is home to about 6.3 crore micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). They form the backbone of the Indian economy, contributing 48 percent to India’s exports, making them a major revenue generator for the country. MSMEs have shown resilience during the first two waves of COVID-19 and are now in the middle of combatting the third wave too.