MSME Ministry: SFURTI regenerating traditional coir, bamboo, and cane industries through cluster approach

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), told the Lok Sabha in a written reply yesterday that the ministry is implementing Scheme of Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries (SFURTI) for making traditional industries more productive and competitive by organising the traditional industries and artisans into clusters.





According to a government press release, Gadkari said the scheme envisages providing need-based assistance for replacement of production equipment, setting up of common facility centres (CFC), product development, quality improvement, improved marketing, training and capacity building etc.





Gadkari gave examples of two bamboo SFURTI clusters which have been sanctioned in Assam with the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati, acting as the nodal agency. The clusters, which focus on unique handicraft, silk, bamboo, and cane products, have been sanctioned a total of amount around Rs 2.3 crore, he said.

“Further, Coir Vikas Yojana is being implemented by Coir Board to cater to the multiple developmental needs of coir industry. Interventions under ‘Export Market Promotion’ component of the Scheme, includes participation in international exhibitions, organisation of product and catalogue shows/publicity abroad, providing assistance under Export Market Development Assistance Scheme etc., with the objective of encouraging the small scale exporters to enter the global market and to expand the export of Indian coir products,” the minister said in the written reply.





He added that under this scheme, the eligible entrepreneurs will get reimbursement of space rent, air fare, freight charges, etc. for participation in international exhibitions/buyer seller meets as per the eligibility conditions and scale of assistance prescribed in the scheme.





Gadkari also mentioned the Coconut Development Board (CDB) under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare which is encouraging entrepreneurs at all levels in the country for production of quality products from coconuts.





The minister also described the restructured National Bamboo Mission (NBM) which was launched in April, 2018 by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.





“The Budget estimated for the year 2019-20 is Rs 150.00 crores and it focusses on the development of complete value chain of bamboo sector to link growers with consumers starting from planting material, plantation, creation of facilities for collection, aggregation, processing marketing, micro, small and medium enterprises, skill development and brand building initiative in a cluster approach mode,” he said.





