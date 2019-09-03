A
Stories

MSME recruitment 2019: MSME ministry invites applications for Chairman-cum-Managing Director post

The MSME ministry has invited applications to fill up the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Schedule B) in NSIC for the efficient functioning of the corporation for achieving its corporate objectives and performance parameters.

By Palak Agarwal
3rd Sep 2019
5+ Shares
  • +0
Share on
close
5+ Shares
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
MSME recruitment 2019

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has invited applications to fill up the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Schedule B) in National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC). 


The NSIC is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of MSME. NSIC has been working to promote, aid, and foster the growth of the SME sector in the country.


The MSME recruitment 2019 notification was released recently on the MSME website


MSME recruitment 2019 post details


PESB name– National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC)

Post name – Chairman-cum-Managing Director

Schedule of the CPSE: Schedule B

Scale of the post – Rs 1,80,000 – Rs 3,20,000 


The Chairman is the Chief Executive of the Corporation and accountable to its Board of Directors and Government of India. He is responsible for the efficient functioning of the corporation for achieving its corporate objectives and performance parameters. 


The appointment for the post shall be for a period of five years from the date of joining or up to the date of superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier. 


Eligibility criteria for MSME recruitment 2019


The applicants applying for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director should be a graduate with a good academic record from a recognised university/institution. Applicants holding an MBA/technical degree will have an added advantage. 


The candidates should have adequate experience at a senior level of management in an organisation of repute. Experience in Finance/ Marketing/ Production will have added advantage. Experience in the MSME sector is desirable.


The minimum age limit for this post is 45 years and the age of superannuation is 60 years. 


Interested and eligible candidates can fill the offline application for the post. The last date for the receipt of application is September 12, 2019, by 5 PM. 

 

Candidates need to send all applications to:

 

Smt Alka Arora

Joint Secretary(SME),

Ministry of  Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises,

Room No.122B

Udyog Bhawan,

New Delhi.

 

For more details on MSME recruitment 2019 for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, click here.


Also Read

Nitin Gadkari says unemployment major challenge, MSMEs must create 5 Cr jobs to achieve $5 tril...

Also Read

5 major announcements made by Nitin Gadkari after taking charge as MSME Minister


 





5+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 5+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Palak Agarwal

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

    Rashi Varshney

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair

    [Techie Tuesday] From working on Google’s search platform to co-founding Dunzo - the journey of Mukund Jha

    Sindhu Kashyaap

    OnePlus TV specs confirmed via Amazon India listing: look out for 55-inch 4K QLED with Dolby Atmos

    Rashi Varshney
    Daily Capsule
    Flipkart turns to Hindi to attract users from Bharat (and other top stories of the day)
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    ‘If there are no rough patches, you may not be on the right path’ – 40 quotes from Indian startup journeys

    Madanmohan Rao

    From capability to control: how a bill of rights can help humans harness AI for good

    Madanmohan Rao

    This sports tech startup grew 200 pc in a year, riding on Zomato, BookMyShow, IPL, and fantasy cricket

    Sohini Mitter

    We want to acquire more local talent to increase focus in India: Club Factory's Vincent Lou

    Rashi Varshney

    Flipkart turns to Hindi to attract users from Bharat (and other top stories of the day)

    Team YS

    Here’s how Amazon is partnering with kiranas for deliveries

    Vishal Krishna

    Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

    Partner Events

    Thu Sep 05 2019

    International Summit on Early Years 2019

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore