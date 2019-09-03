MSME recruitment 2019: MSME ministry invites applications for Chairman-cum-Managing Director post

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has invited applications to fill up the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (Schedule B) in National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC).





The NSIC is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of MSME. NSIC has been working to promote, aid, and foster the growth of the SME sector in the country.





The MSME recruitment 2019 notification was released recently on the MSME website.





MSME recruitment 2019 post details





PESB name– National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC)

Post name – Chairman-cum-Managing Director

Schedule of the CPSE: Schedule B

Scale of the post – Rs 1,80,000 – Rs 3,20,000





The Chairman is the Chief Executive of the Corporation and accountable to its Board of Directors and Government of India. He is responsible for the efficient functioning of the corporation for achieving its corporate objectives and performance parameters.





The appointment for the post shall be for a period of five years from the date of joining or up to the date of superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier.





Eligibility criteria for MSME recruitment 2019





The applicants applying for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director should be a graduate with a good academic record from a recognised university/institution. Applicants holding an MBA/technical degree will have an added advantage.





The candidates should have adequate experience at a senior level of management in an organisation of repute. Experience in Finance/ Marketing/ Production will have added advantage. Experience in the MSME sector is desirable.





The minimum age limit for this post is 45 years and the age of superannuation is 60 years.





Interested and eligible candidates can fill the offline application for the post. The last date for the receipt of application is September 12, 2019, by 5 PM.

Candidates need to send all applications to:

Smt Alka Arora

Joint Secretary(SME),

Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises,

Room No.122B

Udyog Bhawan,

New Delhi.

For more details on MSME recruitment 2019 for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director, click here.























