Jobs and professional networking platform, ﻿Apna﻿ has witnessed around a 13 percent increase in the SMBs joining the platform this quarter alone in comparison to the same time in 2021. The SMEs and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) contributed more than 70 percent of the hyperlocal jobs on the platform this season, according to a report by Apna.

The platform also recorded an increase in employers hiring in manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, aviation, beauty and wellness, Apna said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Employers across the country are hiring for roles such as telecallers, BPO executives, computer data entry operators, back office staff, delivery partners, sales executives, accounts and finance executives amongst other roles," the report said.

“The reopening of markets over the last three months has had a positive impact on business growth across India Inc. With an aim to cater to the masses and manage the sudden demand-supply gap, companies across India have increased their hiring for various job roles,” stated the report.

A majority of the new employers who registered on Apna in the last three months were from cities like Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. About 32 percent of the new employers joined the platform from tier 2 cities like Bhubaneswar, Vodadara and Cuttack.

Employers in northern India hired for roles such as telecallers, field sales, delivery people, and finance, while employers in southern and eastern India hired for job roles such as business development, cook, marketing, retail/counter sales.

As a post-pandemic trend, more than eight percent employers in the last quarter gave an option of permanent work-from-home (WFH) for select job roles. Many employers have also offered employees the flexibility to work from home or office in a hybrid work setup.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s employment push for recruiting people for 10 lakh jobs across the country, employers have been on a hiring spree. Industry reports highlight that the rising workforce is likely to expand from 68 lakhs in 2019-20 to about 2.35 crore by 2029-30.

The report revealed that employers were also keen on hiring professionals with education qualification of 12th pass as well as freshers for job roles. There was a 1.3X surge in job applications from 12th Pass and 2X increase in applications from freshers, in comparison to the same quarter last year.

Commenting on this growth, Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer, Apna.co, said,

“The Indian job market is now working towards closing the demand-supply gap, resulting in an increased hiring. We are elated to be the trusted partner for over 3,00,000 organizations across the country including Zomato, Byjus, Swiggy, Teamlease, Speeder, Tekpillar Services Pvt Ltd etc.

In reference to the job seekers, in the last quarter alone, 29 million applications were received for various job roles as per the data shared by Apna. Maximum job applications were received from cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow and Jaipur.

(This article was updated to correct the name of the company.)

