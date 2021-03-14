From small beginnings to big businesses: Parryware, Shamani, Confetti Gifts, and other top stories of the week

By Rishabh Mansur|14th Mar 2021
Running businesses like Parryware, Shamani Industries, Confetti Gifts, Fitday, and more, these entrepreneurs started small and have gone on to build businesses earning crores of annual revenue.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Entrepreneurship in India is full of innovative ideas and creative business solutions to several problems. The country is no stranger to the stories of energetic and determined entrepreneurs who started small and went on to build business empires worth crores.


This week, SMBStory explored the business and growth journeys of popular brands Parryware, Shamani Industries, Confetti Gifts, and more.

Parryware

parryware

KE Ranganathan, MD, Roca Parryware

In the late 1780s, Thomas Parry, a Welsh merchant, set foot on Indian soil to start a trading business. Over the next two decades, he grew his operations in the British colony. He ventured into the distillery business, naming his operations East India Distilleries Parry (EID Parry for short). Parry’s legacy continued as the business ran post-Independence in the 1950s.


Around that time, the firm used to import sulfuric acid in ships. It required ceramic containers to store the chemical. So it began making the ceramics at its single pottery unit in Ranipet, Tamil Nadu.

As India did not have many toilets in those days, EID Parry saw an opportunity to leverage its ceramic manufacturing capacity at the pottery unit to make the Indian squatting pan. 

This sparked the beginning of Parryware.


In addition to toilets, the Chennai-based brand makes sinks, faucets, heaters, cisterns, pumps, and more. It is now under Roca, a Spanish sanitary products group which that over Parryware in 2006. The company's revenue was approximately Rs 1,600 crore in the calendar year 2019.


Read the full story here

Shamani Industries

Shamani Industries

Raj Shamani, Founder, Shamani Industries

Raj Shamani was 16 when his father suffered a diabetic attack and his business started going downhill. The family’s financial situation was such that meeting day-to-day needs and healthcare expenses became arduous. Raj’s father traded in chemicals used to make soaps and detergents. The best Raj could think of was to make and sell soaps.


Now 24, Raj is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in India with a Rs 200-crore turnover company Shamani Industries, after having started out with making soaps at home and going door to door to sell them.

The company’s product portfolio has now grown to 16, including dishwashing liquid, soap, detergent powder, toilet cleaner, floor cleaner, and sanitiser. It has a strong presence in Indore and nearby areas. 

Raw materials such as labsa, soda, salt, alpha-olefin sulfonate, and sodium laureth sulfate are sourced from companies including Tata, Nirma, and the Aditya Birla Group. Shamani Industries is also a contract manufacturer for Info Edge-backed ShopKirana and is in talks with other companies.


Read the full story here

Confetti Gifts

Saumya Kabra

Saumya Kabra, Founder of Confetti Gifts

Confetti Gifts is a Jaipur-based gifting brand founded in February 2020 by Saumya Kabra. The brand started out with corporate gifting and slowly made its way into the B2C space. The company was able to clock Rs 2.5 crore turnover this year despite the pandemic.


Saumya had returned from the UK in January 2019 after completing her MBA from the University of Manchester. She wanted to order some goodies for her friends in India but couldn’t find any portal that combined “personalisation and emotions of the sender.” 

She elaborates, “The available gifting options were very basic and didn’t really care about individual emotions. The variety was very limited and there was nothing that honoured an individual’s taste or likeness.” 

This got Saumya thinking. Interested in becoming an entrepreneur because of the freedom of expression attached to it, she thought this was the right time and segment to dive into. She founded Confetti Gifts with an initial investment of Rs 50,000 amassed from personal savings. 


Read the full story here

Other top stories

Fitday

fitday

Suresh Raju, Founder, Fitday

In 2016, biotech graduate Suresh Raju started Genomelabs, a nutraceuticals manufacturing business, in Hyderabad. From an early stage, he realised consumers would increasingly look to lead wellness-oriented lifestyles and care about nutrition and fitness.


To reach customers effectively, he felt he needed a customer-facing, omnichannel nutrition store that would act as a marketplace for various nutraceutical products - not just those made by Genomelabs.


In 2020, this led to the formation of Fitday, a wellness marketplace for functional foods, medical foods, immunity boosters, and health and wellness products.

“Following an omnichannel approach, we set up an online platform fitday.in, and three brick-and-mortar stores in Hyderabad. In just a year, Fitday’s revenue from online sales and store walk-ins has been Rs 3 crore. We are expecting to reach Rs 10 crore next year,” he says.

Read the full story here

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

8 dessert brands to satisfy your sweet cravings

Started with Rs 50K, how this Jaipur-based gifting brand clocked Rs 2.5 Cr turnover despite pandemic

Kalyan Jewellers to open IPO for Rs 1,175 Cr on Mar 16; price band fixed at Rs 86-87 per share

MTAR Technologies IPO: Stock lists at 85pc premium on BSE in strong market debut

Daily Capsule
How PhonePe adapted to the new normal in fintech
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

8 dessert brands to satisfy your sweet cravings

MTAR Technologies IPO: Stock lists at 85pc premium on BSE in strong market debut

CAIT demands restoration of MSME status for 8 crore traders

From yarn-making and auto dealerships to retail franchisees: How Seva Group hit Rs 800 Cr turnover

This 24-year-old sold soaps door to door. Now he runs a company with a Rs 200-Cr turnover

Kalyan Jewellers to open IPO for Rs 1,175 Cr on Mar 16; price band fixed at Rs 86-87 per share

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

19

Mar

MAESTRO: The Best Manager

Virtual

View Details