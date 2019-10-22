A

MSME definition to be changed soon, says Nitin Gadkari

In February last year, the Union Cabinet had approved amendments to the law to change the criteria for classifying MSMEs from 'investment in plant and machinery' to 'annual turnover'.

By Press Trust of India
22nd Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari

The government will soon make changes to the definition of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday. He said he hopes to generate five crore jobs in the MSME sector in five years.

 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said in August the government would consider amending the MSME Act to move towards a single definition.

 

The update in the definition of MSMEs may allow a single definition for purposes related to taxation, investment, etc. The new definition is likely to be effected through an amendment to the MSME Act and may lead to further improvement in India's ease of doing business scenario.

 

In February last year, the Union Cabinet had approved amendments to the law to change the criteria for classifying MSMEs from 'investment in plant and machinery' to 'annual turnover'.

 

Asked about proposed changes to the definition of MSME, the minister for MSMEs said this will soon be implemented.

 

"We will have one meeting and then finalise it (changes to MSME definition)," Gadkari told PTI, adding that extensive changes will be made soon.

 The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the Luxury Symposium 2019 in New Delhi.

 

Observing that MSMEs are the heart of the Indian economy, contributing 29 percent to the gross domestic product and have created 11 crore jobs till now, the minister said "Now, the mission for five years is that we need to create more than five crore jobs in five years, particularly in tribal, rural and agricultural areas".

 

He said the government is already in the process of sanctioning 13 clusters under the Solar Vastra scheme and every cluster has a potential of creating 3,000-3,500 jobs.

 

Besides, Gadkari, who also holds the portfolio of the road transport and highways ministry, said work has begun on the 12-lane concrete express highway between New Delhi and Mumbai and mooted the idea of setting up an international standard museum on the highway which would prove beneficial for marketing of Indian Handlooms and Handicraft and also promote tourism.

 

He said the government is making use of kulhads (earthenware) mandatory at 400 railway stations in the country and also plans to implement the same at airports.

Also Read

5 major announcements made by Nitin Gadkari after taking charge as MSME Minister

Also Read

MSMEs have great potential to become the export strength of the country: Nitin Gadkari


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this CPaaS provider makes Rs 693 Cr revenue from Amazon, Ola, Flipkart, AirAsia, and Zomato

Rishabh Mansur

20 profit-making small businesses you can start with as low as Rs 20,000

Palak Agarwal

This 26-year-old engineer started an ecommerce company with Rs 10k, now makes Rs 50 lakh revenue per month

Rishabh Mansur

How these young Bengaluru founders started up in a basement and took their business to Rs 3 Cr revenue

Rishabh Mansur
Daily Capsule
How Torchit uses AI to help the visually impaired; EV startup Tresmoto to redefine India’s fleet operations
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This woman entrepreneur quit her lucrative job to start up in Ayurvedic skincare, rakes in Rs 1 Cr turnover in just a year

Palak Agarwal

KVIC and Goa govt join hands to generate employment opportunities

Palak Agarwal

Meet the Odisha entrepreneur who took his dairy brand to Rs 300 Cr and captured 40 pc market share

Rishabh Mansur

5 financing platforms helping small businesses stock up easily this festive season

Palak Agarwal

Top stories this week: Bengaluru businesses that became successful by understanding millennial demand

Rishabh Mansur

How these young Bengaluru founders started up in a basement and took their business to Rs 3 Cr revenue

Rishabh Mansur

MSMEs have great potential to become the export strength of the country: Nitin Gadkari

Palak Agarwal

60 more businesses to be listed on BSE's SME platform, says BSE MD and CEO

Press Trust of India

Nitin Gadkari pitches for Rs 10,000 Cr fund to buy shares of listed MSMEs

Press Trust of India

Meet 5 entrepreneurs who set up multi-crore businesses in India’s growing healthcare sector

Rishabh Mansur

5 major announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman for small businesses after becoming the Finance Minister

Rishabh Mansur

BSE announces new framework for SMEs to shift to the exchange's main board

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore