The future of India lies in the MSME sector, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the future of India lies in the MSME sector and urged MSME industries to demand government support in development of clusters near ports, availability of land in bulk, common effluent treatment plants, and common testing facilities.





According to a government press release, the Minister made the statement while giving away the export awards of CAPEXIL (Chemical and Allied Export Promotion Council of India) in New Delhi. Pratap Chandra Sarangi, Minister of State for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, was also present.





Goyal said, "Investing and caring for the environment is an advantageous proposition for everybody, the industry, and citizens, as it helps to create a conducive business climate and acceptability for Indian products worldwide."





He added that the chemicals and allied sectors have some of the oldest industries in the country. According to him, these sectors now have more potential than what has been tapped, and it is time that the entire sector makes a combined effort to take up new challenges, set higher goals, and aspire for extraordinary results.





Goyal also noted that India’s exports of the chemicals and allied sectors amount to 10 percent of the global chemical market. He then said it is now time to aspire to be the number one exporter of products from this sector. For this, the Commerce and Industry Minister urged the industries from this sector to think of ways and means for increased value addition to their products in the export basket, and to be bold and nimble footed.





The minister added that the CAPEXIL sector industries must embrace new technology and explore new markets, make value addition to the products that are being manufactured, and not just remain in their comfort zone as manufactures and exporters of raw and basic products.





(Source: Press Information Bureau, Government of India)



