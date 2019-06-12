EDITIONS
Stories

Piyush Goyal plans to double engineering goods exports to $200 billion, create more jobs in manufacturing MSMEs

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways, and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steel, discussed measures, both tariff and non-tariff, to reduce unnecessary imports and to boost exports.

Team SMB
12th Jun 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and Railways, and Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Steel said that boosting engineering goods exports would generate jobs in the manufacturing, especially in the MSME sector, according to a government statement.


The ministers were discussing challenges being faced by the steel sector and the import-export trends with steel producers in New Delhi yesterday.


They assured the steel industry that the commerce and industry and steel ministries would make all efforts to ensure that engineering goods exports double in the next five years and reach $200 billion by 2030.


The government statement read, ‘Although India is the second largest manufacturer of steel, it is also a net importer of steel. Representatives of the steel industry and the Engineering Export Councils discussed in detail with Commerce and Steel Ministers the protectionist measures being imposed by other countries and the underutilised capacity in steel manufacturing in India.’


At the meeting, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan discussed at length the measures that both the Commerce and Industry and Steel Ministry may take, both tariff and non-tariff, to reduce unnecessary imports and boost exports.


The statement added that steel manufacturers of MSME sector urged steel producers to supply raw material at concessional prices so that the MSMEs could compete in global markets.


A day prior to the meeting, Piyush Goyal spoke on the sidelines of the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Trade and the Digital Economy, and called for more participation by MSMEs of developing nations in domestic and global trade.


He also recently urged representatives of Indian industry, trade and exports bodies to reduce dependency on subsidies and grants from the Central Government and strive to make industry and production more competitive and self-reliant.


Goyal explained that when production takes place on a large scale, domestic manufacturing and business grows. This leads to import substitution and also improves the quality of products.


(Source: PIB)


Also Read

Promoting MSMEs in developing countries will help create jobs, income: Piyush Goyal

Also Read

MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari promises to boost employment in the sector


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team SMB

Related Tags

Authors

Latest Stories

From a tiny team to the merger with Kalyan Jewellers, how online jewellery store Candere gets 1.5M visitors each month

by Palak Agarwal

Finance Ministry may consider interest rate subvention, lower taxes for MSMEs in upcoming Budget

by Team SMB

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal calls for more MSMEs to participate in global trade

by Team SMB

MSME Ministry to integrate small businesses with big enterprises through facilitation centres

by Press Trust of India

CPI to prepare memorandum on high GST rates for MSMEs

by Team SMB

MSME sector in agribusiness in need of extensive facilities, good ecommerce site: MSME Development Institute

by Press Trust of India