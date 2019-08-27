Alibaba.com organises workshops for 400 SMEs in Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur

Leading wholesale marketplace for global trade Alibaba.com hosted over 400 SMEs across a series of workshops held across Delhi, Surat, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur, the company said in a press release.





It added the objective of these workshops was to create an understanding of the value proposition of Alibaba.com, and talk about the power of ecommerce to local SMEs, thereby enabling them to participate in global markets.





Denny Wang, Regional Director, Global B2B Business South Asia, Alibaba.com, said:

“Having one of the largest global buyer bases on the [Alibaba.com] platform, we have seen a growing demand for a variety of products from India, and with quality manufacturing across many categories, we want merchants to build in India and sell to the world.”





The workshops also updated merchants regarding ‘Super September’, an annual wholesale-focussed global shopping bonanza created for small and medium-sized buyers and featuring a wide range of products from suppliers across sectors.





According to the company, merchants attending these workshops were from a diverse range of categories including timepieces, jewelry, and eyewear, apparel, textiles, leather products, and more.

"The core proposition of Alibaba.com revolves around onboarding MSME’ and SMEs onto the platform, empowering them with knowledge of ecommerce, building an ecosystem to support these merchants, and enabling them to sell in global markets," the press release read.

Claiming over 10 million active buyers from across 200 countries, Alibaba.com provides global access to merchants from across markets and helps them leverage ecommerce for the growth of their businesses.





In its drive to enable Indian MSMEs to participate in ecommerce on a global scale, Alibaba.com has identified gems and jewellery exports as a strong growth segment. In an earlier interaction with SMBStory, the company said it is planning to focus on building a large merchant base on the platform from this cluster.





Denny Wang said, “In India, our core proposition revolves around recruiting merchants onto the platform through our channel partner network. With demand for gems and jewellery products coming from various regions, especially Hong Kong, UAE, and the USA, we want to build our merchant base to deliver on this growing demand."



