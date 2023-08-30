National Small Industry Day: 18 tool rooms trained 16 lakh youth, says Narayan Rane

The Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), in the past nine years, has established 18 tool rooms which have provided training to approximately 16 lakh youth, benefitting more than three lakh MSMEs, Union Minister Narayan Rane informed through a post on X on the occasion of National Small Industry Day.

Rane highlighted that these tool rooms, which are specialised technical training institutes, have played a significant role in the socio-economic development of the nation by offering technical support to various industries. In line with this trajectory, 15 more technical institutes are in the process of being established across the country, Rane said.

राष्ट्रीय लघु उद्योग दिवस'के अवसर पर मुझे ये बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि बीते 9 वर्षों में MSME मंत्रालय द्वारा संचालित 18 टूल रूम और तकनीकी संस्थानों ने करीब 16 लाख युवाओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया है जिससे 3 लाख से अधिक MSME यूनिट लाभान्वित हुई है।



The training provided within these tool rooms encompasses a diverse range of manufacturing sectors, including sports goods, automobiles, footwear, glass production, foundry and forging, electronics, perfumery, and aerospace equipment.

These are present across India in various locations such as Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Ahmedabad, Jalandhar, Agra, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai.

The tool rooms are responsible for designing and manufacturing equipment of small to medium size, adhering to global quality standards. The technical institutes are actively contributing to the government's initiatives for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Bhubaneswar Tool Room, for example, contributed to the Chandrayaan mission by manufacturing approximately 54,000 aerospace components of 437 different varieties.

Moreover, during the COVID-19 pandemic, these tool rooms played a crucial role in addressing both domestic and international demands for essential items such as PPE kits, sanitiser machines, and oxygen concentrators.

National Small Industry Day, observed annually on August 30, celebrates the role of small-scale industries in the growth of India. The country, on August 30, 2000, launched an extensive policy package for small industry which initiated this annual celebration.

Meanwhile, the United Nations General Assembly observes MSME Day on June 27 to raise awareness about the contribution of MSMEs to sustainable development and the global economy.