Nitin Gadkari launches 'ideas portal' for MSMEs to foster research and innovation

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the global sentiment against China - in the wake of COVID-19 crisis - was a "blessing in disguise" for India, as it presents an excellent opportunity for the country to boost its exports and attract more foreign direct investment.

By Press Trust of India
30th Apr 2020
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday launched a portal for uploading ideas and innovations regarding the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector.


gadkari
The 'MSME Bank of Ideas, Innovation and Research' portal was launched via a video-conference earlier in the day.


Registered users on the portal can share ideas, innovation and research, which will be reviewed by the officer concerned and published for public view.


The users can rate these ideas for crowd sourcing, and venture capitalists can also connect with the users.


While interacting with members of the Maharashtra Economic Development Council, the minister said initiatives will have to be taken to locally produce all goods that are imported from China.


Gadkari also said he believes the global sentiment against China in the wake of COVID-19 crisis was a "blessing in disguise" for India, and it presents an excellent opportunity for the country to boost its exports and attract more foreign direct investment.


The minister said recommendations have been sent to the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister for a "package", but did clarify the purpose of the package.


He also inaugurated the 'Ayush Entrepreneurship Development Program' via video conference.

(Edited by Aparajita Saxena)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

