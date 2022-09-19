Rajasthan launches MSME Policy; to set up 20K new units with jobs for 1 lakh people

Rajasthan Industries Minister Shakuntala Rawat on Saturday launched the MSME Policy 2022 and the Handicrafts Policy with a vision to provide a favourable business environment.

The micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) policy envisages to set up 20,000 new MSME units with a total investment of Rs 10,000 crore and creating jobs for 1 lakh people.

The new policy is being brought to increase the contribution of MSMEs in the state's Gross Domestic Product (GSDP), as well as exports, the official statement said.

Under this policy, the government will seek to create a favourable regulatory environment for the MSME units and also extend more financial and technical assistance to the entrepreneurs.

On the other hand, the new Handicrafts Policy will help in the upliftment of handicraft artisans by empowering them. New employment opportunities will also be created in the state. Handicrafts on the verge of extinction will be revived. National-level Handicrafts Week will be organised every year in December and artisan will be felicitated.

Facilities like brand building of handicrafts, assistance for online marketing, social security, loan facility, scholarship, assistance for participation in fairs, expansion of infrastructure facilities in Craft Village, besides setting up handicraft park, museum, design center, sales center will be ensured under the policy.

A state-level monitoring committee headed by the State Industries and Commerce Minister will also be formed to ensure better implementation of the policy.

The policy proposes to give a relaxation of five years in approvals and inspections for setting up and promotion of the MSME units, an official statement said.

In the 2019 policy, the relaxation period was three years, it said.

In the last four years, over 37.33 lakh people have got jobs in the MSME sector, and its contribution to the GDP has been estimated to be 24.50 percent. In FY 2021-22, the total export of MSME industries was 72,000 crore.

In June 2019, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had launched the Raj Udyog Mitra portal to help MSMEs set up new industries in the state easily. He had said that the youth setting up new MSMEs in the state will not require any approvals for the first three years.