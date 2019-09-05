A
Stories

RBI notifies banks to link MSME, auto, and housing loans with external benchmark from Oct 1

In 2019, the RBI already reduced the repo or short-term lending rate by 110 basis points, but the banks have reportedly passed on only up to 40 bps to borrowers.

By Press Trust of India
5th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has made it mandatory for banks to link all new floating-rate loans for housing, auto and MSMEs to an external benchmark from October 1, a move aimed at ensuring faster transmission of policy rate cuts to borrowers.


Industry and retail borrowers have been complaining that banks do not pass on the entire RBI's policy rate (repo rate) reduction to them.


In a circular issued on Wednesday, the RBI said it has been observed that due to various reasons, the transmission of policy rate changes to the lending rate of banks under the current marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) framework has not been satisfactory. 


Therefore, it has now decided to make it "mandatory for banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to MSMEs to an external benchmark, effective October 1, 2019."


In 2019, the RBI already reduced the repo or short-term lending rate by 110 basis points, but the banks have reportedly passed on only up to 40 bps to borrowers.


The external benchmarks, to which the banks will be required to link their lending rates, could be repo, 3-month or 6-month treasury bill yield, or any other benchmark published by the Financial Benchmarks India Private Ltd (FBIL).


The banks have also been asked to reset the interest rate under external benchmark at least once in three months.


"In order to ensure transparency, standardisation, and ease of understanding of loan products by borrowers, a bank must adopt a uniform external benchmark within a loan category. In other words, the adoption of multiple benchmarks by the same bank is not allowed within a loan category," the RBI added.


The circular further said while the banks are free to decide the spread over the external benchmark, the credit risk premium "may undergo change only" when borrower's credit assessment undergoes a substantial change.


Further, other components of spread including operating cost could be altered once in three years.


Existing loans and credit limits linked to the MCLR/Base Rate/BPLR shall continue till repayment or renewal, as the case may be.


The RBI had earlier asked the banks to link the rates to extrernal benchmark from April 1, but it was deferred as the lenders wanted more time.


The State Bank of India (SBI) had become the first bank to link some of its loans to repo. Later, a host of other banks too started linking their loan products to repo or other external benchmarks.


In August 2017, the RBI had constituted an Internal Study Group (ISG) to examine the working of the MCLR system that was put in place in April 2016. The ISG had recommended the move over to an external benchmark-based lending rate system.

Also Read

RBI cuts repo rate to make loans affordable to MSMEs, exporters: Piyush Goyal


2+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • 2+ Shares
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Press Trust of India

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    419 mn phone numbers and IDs linked to Facebook compromised

    Rashi Varshney

    This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

    Athira Nair

    How two 21-year-olds made Rs 20 crore in 2 years selling t-shirts

    Athira Nair

    5 guru mantras that helped me build Rs 500 Cr business

    Dinesh Agarwal
    Daily Capsule
    Apply for YourStory Tech30; Amazon's partnership with kiranas
    Read Here

    Latest

    Latest Stories

    Facebook Dating launches in more countries, now with Instagram integration

    Sohini Mitter

    Nasscom initiative sees 26 tech startups from India pitch to Japanese investors

    Thimmaya Poojary

    RBI seeks dismissal of PIL, which challenged Paytm Payments Bank’s licence

    Press Trust of India

    Alibaba Group to launch first fully-owned ecommerce business in India

    Press Trust of India

    419 mn phone numbers and IDs linked to Facebook compromised

    Rashi Varshney

    Bigbasket to introduce more EVs for last-mile delivery by 2020

    Debolina Biswas

    Partner Events

    Fri Sep 06 2019

    What Mothers Want Conclave

    Chennai
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Demystifying Social Impact Careers

    Bengaluru
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Bangalore Business Literature Fest

    Bangalore
    Sat Sep 07 2019

    Tech-A-Thon

    Bangalore