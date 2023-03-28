Shiprocket partners with eBay for cross-border shipping solutions aimed at SMEs

Shiprocket X, the cross-border logistics arm of Shiprocket, has partnered with eBay, a global ecommerce player, to provide ecommerce solutions for Indian SMEs.

The company has decided to integrate eBay Global Shipping’ (ESG) and Shiprocket X to provide cost-effective and seamless cross-border shipping solutions. This will allow all eBay cross-border sellers from India to choose Shiprocket X as their shipping partner for eBay shipments, Shiprocket said in a statement.

Once integrated, sellers will be able to ship to about 160 countries which includes the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia.

A quick read on a similar topic ... Is cash flow-based lending outdoing asset-based lending?

“We launched Shiprocket X in 2022 with the goal to build a robust e-commerce enablement ecosystem for global selling starting with an efficient, streamlined logistics network,” said Akshay Ghulati, Co-founder, Strategy and Global Expansion, Shiprocket, adding that with this partnership, Shiprocket will be able to help Indian businesses expand their offerings globally.

Nitesh Maheshwari, Head, Marketplace Experience, said since a large portion of sellers on eBay are SMEs it understands the importance of providing streamlined and efficient logistics options to them.

“The all-inclusive services provided by Shiprocket X will enable Indian businesses to reduce time spent on logistics operations by enabling them to manage and deliver orders internationally via eBay Global Shipping platform,” he added.