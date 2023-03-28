Shiprocket partners with eBay for cross-border shipping solutions aimed at SMEs
Once integrated, sellers will be able to ship to about 160 countries which includes the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia.
Tuesday March 28, 2023,
2 min Read
Shiprocket X, the cross-border logistics arm of Shiprocket, has partnered with eBay, a global ecommerce player, to provide ecommerce solutions for Indian SMEs.
The company has decided to integrate eBay Global Shipping’ (ESG) and Shiprocket X to provide cost-effective and seamless cross-border shipping solutions. This will allow all eBay cross-border sellers from India to choose Shiprocket X as their shipping partner for eBay shipments, Shiprocket said in a statement.
Once integrated, sellers will be able to ship to about 160 countries which includes the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and Australia.
“We launched Shiprocket X in 2022 with the goal to build a robust e-commerce enablement ecosystem for global selling starting with an efficient, streamlined logistics network,” said Akshay Ghulati, Co-founder, Strategy and Global Expansion, Shiprocket, adding that with this partnership, Shiprocket will be able to help Indian businesses expand their offerings globally.
Nitesh Maheshwari, Head, Marketplace Experience, said since a large portion of sellers on eBay are SMEs it understands the importance of providing streamlined and efficient logistics options to them.
“The all-inclusive services provided by Shiprocket X will enable Indian businesses to reduce time spent on logistics operations by enabling them to manage and deliver orders internationally via eBay Global Shipping platform,” he added.
Edited by Akanksha Sarma