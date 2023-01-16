Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS University
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsSheSparksTechSparks MumbaiMSME weekBrand Residency
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

SIDBI partners with Kolkata-based VFS Capital to extend MSME loans

By Press Trust of India
January 16, 2023, Updated on : Mon Jan 16 2023 11:24:25 GMT+0000
SIDBI partners with Kolkata-based VFS Capital to extend MSME loans
Under this scheme, they plan to offer loans up to Rs 5 lakh at an interest rate of 13% per annum. They aim to disburse around Rs 40 crore under this scheme in FY 23.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is partnering with Kolkata-based microfinance institute VFS Capital, to extend loans to Micro, Medium, and Small Enterprises (MSMEs).


This scheme will offer loans up to Rs 5 lakh at an interest rate of 13% per annum, as per sources cited by PTI. 


VFS Capital gives loans to promising and existing entrepreneurs who require funds for seed money or working capital. This helps firms access resources and increase their capacity and efficiency. 


Under this scheme, the institute plans to disburse Rs 30 to 40 crore in this financial year, according to Kuldip Maity, Managing Director and CEO of VFS Capital.


The company is also looking to scale its loan book to around Rs 1200 crore by the end of FY 23. It reported a loan book of Rs 805 crore in FY 22.


VFS Capital operates in 13 states including West Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. It plans to expand its geographic presence in the north-western regions by opening new branches in Rajasthan by the end of this month.


As per the company, it has 235 branches across the country and plans to expand to 270 within this fiscal year.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Meet ‘chaiwala’ who dropped out of MBA to sell tea, built Rs 4 Cr turnover business

Meet the 4 made in India audio devices brands that grew exponentially amid the pandemic

96% of MSMEs expect profit to increase in 2023: Report

Starting with just 4 employees in a 3 BHK, this design engineer built a Rs 1,106 Cr IT services company

Daily Capsule
This National Startup Day, look ahead to the future
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Value over valuation: How bootstrapped Royal Oak made it big in the furniture industry

The rise of Made in India companies and other top SMB stories of the week

From pubs to liquor brands: This Chandigarh-based alco-bev company is eyeing expansion

Rs 76,000 crore earmarked to accelerate investment in MSMEs in NE: Narayan Rane

Stringent requirements leading to rejection of loan applications: Amit Mitra to Sitharaman

A playbook on building sustainable businesses