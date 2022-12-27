Menu
Go to Home
Stories & Media
Brands of New IndiaSMB StoryYS GulfHerStorySocialStoryEnterprise StoryThe Decrypting StoryThe CaptableYS LifeYS HindiYS TamilCreators StoryAutoStory
Videos
YourStory TV
Learn
YS EducationLearn By YourStory
More
CompaniesList Your StartupPartner with UsMyStoryYS ResearchAbout Us
Events
All EventsBrand ResidencyFuture of WorkFuture of GovernanceWomen on a missionTechsparksThe Metaverse Summit
Stay Connected

Download YourStory App :

Stories
Your Story
SMBStory
YS Gulf
HerStory
SocialStory
Enterprise Story
The Captable
The Decrypting Story
Creators Story
YS Life
YS Hindi
YS Tamil
AutoStory
Videos
Money Matters
Daily Dispatch by YourStory
C-Suite with Shradha Sharma
Human Beyond Resources
Build and Grow
DIGIRUPT Finance
Super Shippers
All videos
Companies
Browse Startups
List your Startups
page logo
Events
All Events
Brand Residency
Techsparks
The Metaverse Summit
Future of Work
MSME Summit
Women on a mission
YS हिन्दी
YS GulfYS GULF
EnglishHindiTamil

Broadening approach to SME financing: Adding tools to the artillery

By Shrikant Goyal
December 27, 2022, Updated on : Tue Dec 27 2022 01:46:32 GMT+0000
Broadening approach to SME financing: Adding tools to the artillery
SMEs should conduct thorough research and SWOT analysis before drafting their fundraising strategy. There is no good or bad option, but there is a right option, the win is to arrive at it.
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) need stable access to funding in order to grow, diversify, and stabilize their business. As these firms are vulnerable to financial shocks, reliance on the banks for financing may not do well to help evade these risks. 


While SMEs focus on business growth and diversification, they must also create a diverse funding portfolio outside of traditional banking and debt options. Unlike large companies, SMEs do not have access to raising capital via multiple vanilla and structured options.


SMEs' financing struggles are full of clauses, and sourcing funds is expensive. Does this mean it is a lost battle? Perhaps not. All that is required is better strategy of which there are two viable options that are less explored by SMEs—Initial Public Offering (IPO) and Private Equity (PE).  


This is how they work in detail. 

IPOs for SMEs: 

An IPO refers to companies raising funds by selling shares to the public by listing themselves on national stock exchanges like the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or National Stock Exchanges (NSE) 


For an SME to be eligible for an IPO, it needs to have a post-issue capital in the range of Rs 1 crore to Rs 25 crore. Businesses with less than ₹ 1 crore of post-issue capital cannot explore this option. 


On the other hand, any company with a post-paid-up capital between Rs. 1 cr. to Rs. 25 cr. is eligible for an SME IPO. 


As awareness about this method of fundraise grows, this instrument is gaining traction among SMEs. A quick look at the numbers reveals this. While 28 SMEs were listed in 2019, this number increased to 60 in 2021, and this year it almost quadrupled to 98.  


That begs the question, what makes the IPO route a good option for raising funds?


For starters, it enables quick access to funds. To use this method effectively, one needs to hire a merchant banker to help align with the required compliances. Then comes increased brand Equity: High brand visibility and improved brand equity in the eyes of the customer. 


The flip side is that as a listed company, every detail - financial or non-financial, comes under the scrutiny of investors–both retail and institutional. But on the brighter side, the SME retains the control to make decisions and is not answerable to individual investors. 


A listed SME also has an additional focus on keeping its share prices from crashing, requiring it to discuss valuation, share price stability, underwriting, and compliances in detail with the merchant banker. Moreover, to keep the offering relevant SMEs will be required to advertise. But with an IPO, the timeline for a fundraise is certain. 

A quick read on a similar topic...

How unified communication solutions can help SMBs tackle inflation

PE for SMEs 

PE refers to an asset class in which investors take ownership stakes in a company in exchange for their capital. PE investors typically hold these securities for three to seven years with the expectation to generate attractive financial returns upon exiting the investment. 


As investors hold a stake in the company, they come on board with skills and experience to assist SMEs drive their growth. 


When opting for the PE fundraise route, the SME does not have to disclose details like business information and financials to the public. All disclosures are limited to the investors. More importantly, the additional challenge of managing share price performance is not present while raising funds through PE. 


The downside is perhaps that SMEs may have to loosen control as the management broadens to include the PE investors. The investors will also be required to give regular updates on the company’s progress, even while there are no compliance requirements. 


On the other hand, mo additional recurring expenses help these SMEs become cost-efficient and divert funds for expansion. 

What is the right choice: IPO or Private Equity? 

There perhaps is no right answer to this question. It boils down to the needs of the SME, the stage of growth, the sector of operations, and its strengths. 


If the SME has a unique product offering or deep tech offering that it preferably kept quiet private equity is the right choice. It will ensure the USP is known to a few individuals having the same purpose. However, if the SME is internally compliant and wishes to build brand recognition and equity in the market, then IPO is the right choice.   


Valuation is a crucial decider when choosing between SME IPO and PE. An IPO valuation focuses more on past performance, whereas PE focuses on forecasted performance. 


Thus, if the SME is new and its performance in the past hasn't been remarkable, opting for private equity is better. However, if the performance has been exponential and the fundraising is to expand to the next level, SME IPO makes more sense. 


Either way, the SME IPO and PE are great fundraising tools. Having them in your artillery is a must. The choice of a tool at a given time will be determined by why the funds are required. SMEs should conduct thorough research and SWOT analysis before drafting their fundraising strategy. There is no good or bad option, but there is a right option, the win is to arrive at it.

Edited by Akanksha Sarma

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From a graduate selling chai to an 80-year-old couple starting business, the top 10 SMB stories of 2022

How greytHR is solving HR, payroll problem for SMBs

The WAE Ahead: How this Noida-based company is helping businesses go green

The three-generation-old real estate family business spreading its footprint globally: the story of Ajmera Realty

Daily Capsule
Fintech’s direct lending puzzle
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The WAE Ahead: How this Noida-based company is helping businesses go green

From a graduate selling chai to an 80-year-old couple starting business, the top 10 SMB stories of 2022

MSME trends in 2023 and other top stories of the week

Why should SMEs plan an IPO? 5 key learnings from the veterans

TIDCO to set up 6 thematic parks in Tamil Nadu to boost MSMEs: Report

Focusing on one segment: How Latin Quarters is thriving despite the competition