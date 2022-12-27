Menu
Shrikant Goyal

Shrikant Goyal is the co-founding member and Managing Partner at GetFive. Shrikant brings more than 15+ years of extensive experience in domestic and international markets, in fundraising, M&A activities, and servicing over 100+ clients across diverse sectors. He has a proven track record of executing transactions more than 5000+ crores. As the Co-Founding Member and Managing Partner of GetFive, Shrikant leads the group's Private Equity, Debt Syndication, and Startup consulting practice.
  • 27th Dec 2022
    Broadening approach to SME financing: Adding tools to the artillery
    Expert Opinion
  • 6th Oct 2022
    Equity financing for MSMEs: Top 3 reasons why it's a good alternative to raising debt
    Expert Opinion