Shrikant Goyal is the co-founding member and Managing Partner at GetFive. Shrikant brings more than 15+ years of extensive experience in domestic and international markets, in fundraising, M&A activities, and servicing over 100+ clients across diverse sectors. He has a proven track record of executing transactions more than 5000+ crores. As the Co-Founding Member and Managing Partner of GetFive, Shrikant leads the group's Private Equity, Debt Syndication, and Startup consulting practice.