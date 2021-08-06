Sonu Sood collaborates with Jodhpur-based MSME to donate 1 lakh bottles of ayurvedic immunity booster

Since the onset of the COVID-19, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has turned out to be a real-life hero and saviour to people who were the most impacted by the pandemic.

From helping migrant workers to reach their homes to distributing COVID care health kits — Sonu’s humanitarian activities have affected millions of people across India.

Recently, Sonu Sood collaborated with a Jodhpur-based MSME Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda to distribute one lakh bottles of its immunity booster — Jeevan Sanjeevani.

Commenting on this association, Sonu says,

“I have been using 'Jeevan Sanjeevani Kwath' in these tough times, and we have decided that we will donate 1 lakh Jeevan Sanjeevani bottles to the needy community across India."

Talking about this collaboration, the Jodhpur-based company's founder Shrawan Daga tells SMBStory that he was more than happy to know that the actor uses his brand’s kwath, and it was natural that he wanted to rope in the Bollywood actor as a brand ambassador.

Jeevan Sanjeevani Kwath by Krishna's Herbals & Ayurveda

The immunity booster Jeevan Sanjeevani Kwath is a herbal juice — which combines medicinal herbs, including tulsi, geloy, ashwagandha, neem, amla, aloe vera, wheatgrass, harad, and arjuna bark. Shrawan says it helps purify the blood, detoxifies the body, and strengthens immunity.

“Sonu Sood has played an instrumental role in providing help and support to needy communities of the country, and we are motivated by his actions,” Shravan adds.

Krishna’s Herbal & Ayurveda was launched in 2007 and manufactures Ayurvedic juices, medicines, churan (powders), and herbal beauty products, among other 100 SKUs.

It also manufactures for some of the leading Indian Ayurvedic brands besides having a strong pan-India presence. The brand is available on ecommerce portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Bigbasket, etc., and is also available at Iskcon temples across India.

In an interaction with SMBStory last year, Shrawan said the COVID-19 pandemic increased the awareness of immunity and the role of natural remedies among people, and many Ayurvedic companies reported double growth figures in demand and revenue.

Even for Krishna’s Herbal and Ayurveda, its turnover was Rs 1 crore before the lockdown, but after April 2020, the demand for its products grew, and the monthly turnover doubled to Rs 2 crore per month.

Shrawan says that he is eying Rs 30 crore turnover in FY 2021-22 and plans to launch more SKUs to bring more variants of juices and classical (shastrokt) ayurvedic medicines like durva swaras, chavyanprash, swarnaprashan, and more.