Stanley Lifestyles IPO subscribed 97 times on last day

The initial public offering (IPO) of luxury furniture brand Stanley Lifestyles got subscribed 96.98 times on the last day of subscription on Tuesday.

The Rs 537-crore initial share sale received bids for 99,32,30,160 shares against 1,02,41,507 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) fetched 222.10 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 119.52 times. The quota for retail individual investors (RIIs) attracted 19.21-times subscription.

The IPO has a fresh issue of up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of up to 91,33,454 equity shares.

The initial share-sale has a price range of Rs 351-369 per share.

The IPO of Stanley Lifestyles got subscribed 1.43 times on the first day of subscription on Friday.

Stanley Lifestyles on Thursday said it raised a little over Rs 161 crore from anchor investors.

The net proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 90.13 crore will be used by the company towards expenditure for opening new stores, Rs 39.99 crore expenditure for opening the anchor stores and Rs 10.04 crore expenditure for renovation of existing stores.

Funds to the tune of Rs 8.18 crore for funding the capital expenditure requirements for the purchase of new machinery and equipment by the company and its material subsidiary, SOSL (Stanley OEM Sofas Ltd) and for general corporate purposes.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the offer.

Bengaluru-based Stanley Lifestyles is among the few Indian companies operating in various price categories, including super-premium, luxury, and ultra-luxury, through its multiple brands.

The company operates two manufacturing facilities in Bengaluru.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.