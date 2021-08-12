Tata Teleservices launches flexible networking solution for SMBs

Digital solutions provider Tata Teleservices on Wednesday announced the launch of SD-WAN iFLX - an intelligent and flexible networking solution built on the Fortinet Secure SD-WAN solution - to provide SMBs with a network to handle complex digital and cloud applications.

In a statement, the company claimed the solution offers high performance to integrate smart applications, provide operational simplicity, application-level prioritisation and visibility, integrated security, enhanced overall business application environment, and more.

Vishal Rally, Senior Vice-President, Product and Commercial, Tata Teleservices, said:

“SD-WAN iFLX is a new way to network, which brings in flexibility, scalability, and next-gen security with business intelligence, thereby enhancing customer experience. With the launch of this product category at an affordable cost, it is Tata Teleservices' endeavor to democratise cutting-edge technology solutions for SMBs."

ALSO READ How Tata Tele Business Services is reimagining digital transformation for the BFSI sector

Tata Teleservices also claimed its new solution can help SMBs enhance their customer experience, as with better network optimisation they can provide new customer services with intelligent provisioning.

"Tata Teleservices will be leveraging Fortinet’s global expertise and its Secure SD-WAN solution in customising and delivering the best network performances and security for an optimal cost for Indian SMBs. Tata Teleservices will be offering three SD-WAN iFLX options for SMB customers - SD-WAN iFLX Lite, SD-WAN iFLX Pro and SD-WAN iFLX Ultra," the statement read.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said: Fortinet is the only cybersecurity vendor to offer an all-in-one SD-WAN solution. This resonates with the need of increased security, seamless connectivity, reduced complexity, and low cost of ownership while supporting high-quality enterprise-grade video and voice applications and users working from anywhere."

The solution is targeted at SMBs across IT and ITeS, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, ecommerce, healthcare, media and telecom, and logistics.