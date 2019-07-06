4 technological solutions to drive efficiency and smarten up small and medium businesses

Operating in a globally competitive world, the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) today have been hard pressed to optimise processes, streamline workflow, and achieve hassle-free unified communication. The emerging technologies, especially in the field of data analytics, enterprise communication, and artificial intelligence, are paving the way for SMEs’ growth and optimisation.

Though these technologies can be hard to adopt for enterprises of varying scale lacking the threshold investments or technical know-how, technological adoption is nevertheless crucial to combat bottlenecks in operations and enable the reach of cutting-edge business solutions.

There are smart technology providers in the business ecosystem who are offering solutions to help SMEs smarten up their processes and help bring in efficiency and speed to their operations. Let’s take a look:

1. Qlik: Data management and business analytics





It is important for businesses to make sense of important data, and to the same end, Qlik has come up with a smart platform taking care of business intelligence, data management, and analytics. It helps enterprises by providing an end-to-end solution for getting value of the data.

The solutions offered play a crucial role in helping businesses delve deeper into better understanding of consumer behaviour. The understanding leads to process improvements and discovery of newer revenue streams for businesses, carefully balancing the risks and rewards.

The solutions offered by Qlik have been used by well-established and emerging businesses in key verticals like healthcare/pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, supply chain, BFSI, amongst others. It is present across 100 countries and has served over 48,000 customers.

2. Telebu: one-stop solution for group communication

Timely and streamlined communications is the need of the hour, especially for present-day businesses operating in a globalised scenario. To the same end, Telebu has built products for enterprise communication, removing any lags or delays.

One of its products, grptalk, supports easy audio conferencing among 10,000+ participants. Through dial-out calls, grptalk removes any lags in starting conference calls, enabling participants to connect simply by answering bridge calls, without any passwords or pin-codes. Making use of PSTN network lines, the company states that grptalk offers seamless connectivity even in low-network coverage areas.

Other solutions by Telebu include bulk text and voice SMS solution, in-bound and out-bound call centre software, emergency alert system, and API platform. Right from startups and MSMEs to established conglomerates, Telebu has been catering to the enterprise communication needs of every enterprise.

3. Haptik: automating customer support and lead generation

Chat messaging has emerged as one of the new-age and preferred ways for businesses to connect with their customers. Haptik allows businesses to drive AI-powered conversations with their customers.





Leveraging conversational AI, machine learning, and natural language processing, Haptik automates customer service for brands, and addresses crucial queries and concerns in real-time to extend an enhanced experience. The solutions provided by Haptik allow brands to better engage with users, collect feedback, and generate more leads.

The SDK by Haptik can be easily integrated with any business to begin with conversational AI for automating customer support, escalation, feedback, and more. Presently, the solutions by Haptik have reached over 30 million devices, processing AI conversations for established clients like Coca Cola, Samsung, HDFC Life, etc.

4. Amplify.ai: driving impactful social media conversations for brands

Amplify.ai is helping brands and SMEs leverage AI to automate and amplify marketing engagement and extend them into conversations that are immersive and persistent – with tools to measure, optimise and manage the full lifecycle of a brand experience.

The end-to-end platform helps companies acquire, engage, educate, communicate, entertain, and transact with the billions of consumers around the globe that use popular social networks and messaging applications every day. To date, the conversational engagement platform has helped leading brands drive more than a billion interactions with over 100 million people around the world.



