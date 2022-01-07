Uttar Pradesh government disburses Rs 4,314 Cr loan to more than 5 lakh MSMEs

Addressing the Online Swarozgar Sangam Programme, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dispensed Rs 4,314 crore loan to 5,06,995 MSME units in Uttar Pradesh.

The CM also distributed Unnat tool kits to 75,000 artisans who were trained under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, and to 10,000 craftsmen under the One District, One Product scheme (ODOP).

During the virtual meet, CM Yogi interacted with the beneficiaries of the schemes and learned about their business and expressed happiness over the growth trajectory of the MSMEs in the state. He said,

“Whoever is taking initiative towards self-employment through MSMEs is doing a commendable job. They are providing a source of livelihood and employment opportunities in the state. This is the major factor in the progress of the state in the last five years.”

Adityanath added that the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, financial assistance provided under ODOP, Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, and many other schemes have helped and provided directions to many.

Uttar Pradesh is a hub for MSMEs across regions for different products like Muradabad is known for Brass, Aligarh for hardware, Khurja for crockery, Kannauj for Itra, Ferozabad for glass items, Varanasi for sarees, Gorakhpur for terracotta, etc. Adityanath said that under ODOP, the government has established 75 districts with each product giving them a brand identity that has immensely increased employment opportunities.

Sharing the efforts of the government, CM Yogi also said that the government ensured to give jobs to 40 lakh migrant workers during the COVID-19 lockdown to save their livelihoods and ensure traditional handicrafts prosper.

Talking about Mission Shakti, he said that the government is empowering women through promotion of Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs) to take up various socio-economic activities.

“The government is imparting training to 75,000 women across the state and providing interest-free loans to 25,000 women under the scheme Pradhan Mantri Shram Yojana,” he added.

Yogi Adityanath said that it is a continuous campaign and if a person’s skill can be linked with employment, the society becomes self-sufficient.