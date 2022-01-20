Walmart invites Indian sellers to serve the US market's 120 million shoppers

﻿Walmart﻿ is now inviting Indian sellers to join the global drive to attract international sellers by listing on Walmart Marketplace and to serve the US market of 120 million shoppers a month.

The selected sellers will also be able to take advantage of Walmart Fulfillment Services which allows them to use its warehousing and delivery infrastructure in the US along with platform tools that help them streamline their operations and manage promotions and feedback.

India is one of Walmart's top sourcing markets and the retail giant has even set an ambitious goal of exporting $10 billion from the country every year by 2027.

Commenting on this development, Michelle Mi, Walmart Vice President, Emerging Markets and Business Development – Global Sourcing, said, "Building on our long history of partnership with Indian exporters, Walmart is now offering Indian businesses the opportunity to further their export dreams as marketplace sellers. They will be able to leverage our global supply chain infrastructure and receive support to help them reach millions of daily customers in the US."

Walmart has also set up a cross-border trade team in India to support local sellers meet applicable international regulations, sourcing standards, develop new product lines, and enhance their capabilities in packaging, marketing, supply chain management and more to upgrade their operations for export success.

Recently, along with Flipkart, it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Export Promotion Bureau, Government of Uttar Pradesh, to create a budding ecosystem for local micro, small and medium enterprises under the Walmart Vriddhi campaign.

Walmart Vriddhi Supplier Development Programme (Walmart Vriddhi), another initiative for small businesses, was launched in 2019 with the aim of training 50,000 MSMEs and equipping them with the skills, knowledge and technology to become future-proof. In the past, it has organised various seminars and workshops for MSMEs. It also provides various learning platforms with the help of e-institutes set up in Panipat and Agra.