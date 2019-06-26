EDITIONS
Healthcare

This training programme is bringing good vision to rural West Bengal by hiring unemployed youth

The Vision Technician training programme, set up by the National Skill Development Corporation along with Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre, is attempting to stop two gaps with one bush - unemployment and inaccessibility to eye care in India.

Roshni Balaji
26th Jun 2019
30+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Binod Hembram, a resident of Paschim Burdwan district in West Bengal, was constantly looking for a well-paying job in his neighbourhood. With an annual income of Rs 36,500, his family was struggling to make ends meet. The 20-year-old wanted to support his family as well as pursue a degree in Arts from the Kandra College in Durgapur.


Binod Hembram

20-year-old Binod Hembram joined the Vision Technician training programme to contribute to his family's earnings.


“I was looking for a way to start earning since a long time. I wanted my parents and siblings to lead a decent life. I was unable to see them scraping through money, patching leaky holes in the roof or compromising on wholesome food. This is when I got to know about the eye care training programme offered by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) along with Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre. I immediately joined and managed to complete the course. Today, I am not only securing an income of Rs 18,000 a month as a vision technician, but I am also enabling people in rural areas access eye health,” Binod tells YourStory.


Just like Binod, 86 other unemployed youth in rural areas across West Bengal have benefited from the NSDC-Susrut Vision Technician training programme.


“Among those trained, 78 of them have established an optical business in their community, and are providing rural folk access to proper eye health, and nine of them are working with the Susrut Eye Foundation itself,” the NSDC Spokesperson explains.


Vision Technician Training Programme

Susrut Eye Foundation and NSDC jointly launched the Vision Technician training programme.


Launched in 2018, the Vision Technician training programme is attempting to stop two gaps with one bush – both unemployment and inaccessibility to eye care in the country.


The initiative was born out of a collaboration between the NSDC as well as Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre. NSDC is a not-for-profit public limited company set up by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, to promote skill development. And Susrut is a Kolkata-based ophthalmology centre delivering eye care service to citizens.


Also Read

How to empower more people in rural India? These organisations show the way


A peek into the training programme


The Vision Technician training programme is an intensive one-year tutelage aimed at churning out eye care professionals. Anyone who is below 40 years, and has cleared Class 10 is eligible to enrol for it. During the course of the programme, the trainees are taught concepts like eye anatomy, refractive error correction, lens grinding, edging, grouping, glass fitting, optical dispensing, and other measures to deal with eye problems.


“Besides theoretical aspects, we also make sure the trainees undergo practical training involving the administration of eye check-ups and screenings, examination for cataract refractive errors and eye diseases, and providing spectacles. This takes place under the expert guidance of Susrut’s senior eye specialists at outreach camps across the districts of Howrah, Birgham, Murshidabad, Hooghly, South and North 24 Parganas as well as in areas in and around Kolkata Salt Lake,” says Avijeet Das, Project Lead, Training Department, Susrut Eye Foundation and Research Centre.


Training at Outreach Camps

Trainees being taught concepts like eye anatomy, refractive error correction and lens grinding.


At the time of registration, the trainees are charged Rs 25,000 for the programme. However, during the course of their stint at outreach camps, they are paid a stipend ranging from Rs 2,000 to 3,000 a month, depending on their performance.


After completing 12 months of training, they are certified as Vision Technicians. Later, the NSDC and Susrut provide them with all the equipment and resources (slit lamps, retinal camera, eye chart, phoropter) required to set up an optical shop.


Additionally, the qualified technicians are also given assistance to organise awareness camps in their locality, and initiate branding solutions for the establishment.


Also Read

How to bring about long-lasting community transformation in rural India


Boosting both employment and eye health


The programme aims to resolve two impending concerns that India is staring at – unemployment and inaccessibility to eye care.


Eye Health

One of the trainees of the programme performing an eye check up.


India is home to a third of the world’s blind population, with about 12 million individuals suffering from visual impairment as against the global total of 39 million. One of the major reasons for this is cataract and refractive errors. Though these are preventable 80 percent of the times, lack of awareness and poor access to eye care has been making the situation look bleak.


According to the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) periodic labour force survey, India’s unemployment rate stood at 6.1 percent for the year 2017-18, the highest in the last 45 years.


“Susrut and NSDC is focused on helping people find a sustainable livelihood for themselves and their families. Since a lot of the people residing in rural areas are educated, but unemployed, we have been targeting them for the Vision Technician training programme. Besides, through the course of this, people get an opportunity to contribute to the society – in this case, bringing eye health closer to people,” Avijeet notes.


Pinki Sarkar

Pinki Sarkar at her optical shop after completing the training programme.


Pinki Sarkar (32) a homemaker turned entrepreneur, belonging to the Hooghly district of West Bengal, exemplifies this. Pinki learned about the launch of the Vision Technician programme through an advertisement in the newspaper. Her decision to join the course changed the trajectory of her life, she says.


“After gaining all the knowledge about eye care, screening, and lens correction, I got the confidence to set up my own optical store. Susrut and NSDC supported me both financially and technically through this journey. Today, I feel great about being able to contribute to my family’s income and at the same time make eye care accessible to people in my locality,” she says.


NSDC and Susrut are now planning to rope in more rural folk into the training programme across West Bengal, and are looking to expand to other states in the near future.


Also Read

This organisation has set its sights on one goal: a better tomorrow for the blind


30+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Roshni Balaji
I started off my career as a Business Analyst with KPMG followed by Goldman Sachs. I then shifted gears and worked as a News Producer at CNBC TV-18 after which I worked as a Reporter with The Quint. I am a hardcore bibliophile, travel enthusiast, amateur poet, guitarist, and I enjoy public speaking.

Related Tags

play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019
play

Maatram Foundation: Agents of Change

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

Built using recycled cardboard, this Mumbai café is taking sustainability to the next level

by Think Change India

How this family startup is tackling the plastic menace with stylish and eco-friendly bags

by Tenzin Norzom

This duo is on a mission to make Odisha beaches safe for endangered Olive Ridley turtles

by Think Change India

Once a migrant labourer, this 24-year-old man is helping others like him by providing PAN, Aadhaar, and bank accounts

by Think Change India

Meet the man who treks 8 hours to deliver measles-rubella vaccines to children in a remote village in Arunachal Pradesh

by Krishna Reddy

Report by SBI says upcoming Budget may provide long term measures for agri sector

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jun 28 2019

POSHasya Conclave on preventing Sexual Harassment at workplaces

Hyderabad
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata