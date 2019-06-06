How this organisation is sowing the seeds of confidence in the youth through mentoring

It is both alarming and uplifting to note that more than half of India’s population is below the age of 25 – which is a staggering 242 million, according to the Population Database published by the United Nations in 2015.





However, it is estimated that 40 percent of these young adults need care and protection. From emotional deprivation, low self-esteem, unstable relationships to indecisiveness and ignorance, they are faced with several predicaments.





Mentor Together, a Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation, has been helping young and underprivileged individuals resolve these issues through mentorship for free since 2009. Founded by Arundhuti Gupta and Dr Rajeev Gowda, the enterprise has touched the lives of 5,000 young adults between the age group of 14 to 21 years across cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai.





Arundhuti is a graduate from the University of Manchester, England, and her mentor Dr Rajeev Gowda is a renowned academician and a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha. He is also the spokesperson for the Indian National Congress at present.





The efforts in place





Mentor Together partners with government schools, NGO-run residences, and shelter homes to identify adolescents who need assistance – whether in terms of resolving social troubles or in shaping their career. The organisation then gathers and trains a select set of volunteers (any working professional) to mentor them. This is done as part of its structured programmes accompanied by extensive mentoring curriculums.





A mentoring session in progress as part of the Life Skills Programme.

The Work Skills Programme was started to hone skills such as time management, critical thinking, self-awareness, empathy, and assertiveness as they are imperative to meet the challenges of professional life. The initiative involves an 8-month intervention for young adults between the age of 18 to 21 years.





“Several youngsters across India do not get a chance to work on their vocational skills due to outdated education systems, inaccessibility, poverty, and other external factors. This programme aims to equip them with everything they need to break the shackles of their limitations and reach greater heights in their career,” Namrata Baruah, Chief Operating Officer, Mentor Together, tells YourStory.





Mentor Together has developed an Android mobile application called 'Mentor To Go'.

Another programme launched by the organisation is the Life Skills Programme that consists of three years of rigorous mentorship for teenagers between age 13 to 15 years. As many adolescents today go through a tough childhood due to family, health, and economic issues, it spurts adverse outcomes like dropouts or risky behaviours. Hence, they are mentored to develop a sense of identity, expand their social as well as communication skills, and attach some purpose to their lives.





Since young folk in rural areas, Tier II and Tier III cities do not have access to immediate mentorship, Mentor Together has also developed an Android mobile application called 'Mentor To Go' using which mentors and mentees can find a mentorship match and even access mentoring curriculum.





How it started





Mentor Together came into being as a result of a personal mentoring journey. Arundhuti Gupta was pursuing her final year in B.Com at Mount Carmel College, Bengaluru, when she met her mentor Dr Rajeev Gowda.





The team of Mentor Together

“My professor’s mentorship helped me realise my true potential as well as the goals I wanted to achieve. That was when I understood that formal education was not always enough to gain exposure and succeed in life. I decided to start a youth mentoring company while finishing my masters at the University of Manchester. I wanted to assist individuals to build their identity, tap into unexplored opportunities, and become the best versions of themselves,” Arundhuti explains.





In 2009, Mentor Together was established as a Public Charitable Trust, which later became a movement to help young people at risk find caring and committed mentors for free of cost.





An activity-based mentoring module to help adolescents understand themselves better.

Over the last decade, the organisation has garnered over Rs 10 crore funds in the form of donations and corporate social responsibility (CSR) drives from the Rosy Blue Foundation, Edelgive Foundation, Cisco Systems, Fidelity Investments, Cognizant, and others.





Adding value to lives





Rebecca, (name changed) a 15-year-old student studying at a government school in Bengaluru used to be reluctant, vulnerable, and sensitive as a child. Her emotional turbulence was taking a toll on her mental health and well-being. That was when she started taking the help of Amber, a mentor registered with Mentor Together.





“I was coached one-on-one for about two to three times a month, and it really changed the way I looked at things. The entire process was more like talking to a friend with whom I could just open up without any hesitation. As each session went by, I became more sociable, goal-oriented, and calm,” Rebecca says.





Mentor Together has boosted the morale of thousands of individuals.

Mentor Together has catered to thousands of budding individuals like Rebecca who are on the lookout for emotionally support or career-related guidance by involving over 1500 mentors each year.





“The response has been very good so far. We even ran a randomised control trial to evaluate the impact we were creating. We included two groups in the survey – students who were getting mentored by us and students who weren’t. The results were such that the ones who were being mentored were 80 percent more likely to have a better relationship with people, 60 percent more likely to possess social skills, and 60 percent likely to score better grades. This in itself is enough to highlight the impact being made,” notes Arundhuti.





And now, Mentor Together is working towards mentoring about 20,000 budding individuals by 2022. The organisation is also gearing up to increase its digital presence through the ‘Mentor To Go’ mobile application as well as other virtual platforms. And it doesn’t stop here. The team is all set to focus on building products and systems to create a better and inclusive ecosystem for mentoring in India.





Mentor Together is looking for mentors for its in-person programs spanning the year 2019-20 across Pune, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Fill in this form in order to sign up. The organisation is also seeking for people to help youngsters step into professional life, here is the link to resgister from anywhere in the world.



































