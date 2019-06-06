This Mangaluru woman has converted more than 900 discarded plastic and glass bottles into pieces of art

Discarded plastic waste is a big issue that we all tend to ignore. Today, we can find plastic bottles discarded everywhere - on the sideways and banks of rivers, as well as in the oceans. These bottles also end up clogging the drain during rains, resulting in flooding.





To create awareness against the use of plastic, 23-year-old final year architecture student from Mangaluru, Megha Mendon, has taken matters into her own hands.





Twenty-three-year-old Megha Mendon was disheartened by all the glass and plastic bottles discarded on beaches and roads, and decided to do something about it. (Image: NDTV)





Unlike most of us who ignore the sight of discarded plastic and glass bottles, Megha collects and recycles them to create beautiful art pieces. She has collected more than 900 plastic/glass bottles till date, and has converted them into decorative pieces.





On what motivated her, she told NDTV,





“I live near a beach area in Mangaluru, and it was disheartening to see so many plastic/glass bottles discarded. One random day, I decided to collect them and do something about it. When I came home, I gathered my thoughts and started painting these bottles. Slowly, I started using these bottles as art pieces at my home.”





However, Megha didn’t stop here. She recently organised a five-day art camp to instill the importance of cleanliness and to encourage creativity. The camp was organised for students after which an exhibition was organised to display the bottles.





Megha Mendon recently organised a five-day art camp to instill the importance of cleanliness and to encourage creativity as well. (Image: NDTV)





Speaking about the camp with The Shillong Times, she said,





“We went to Tannirbhavi Beach to collect discarded bottles after which we cleaned them. We later painted the bottles and put LED lights in them.”





About 200 re-crafted bottles were at display at the art camp, and around 28 students and homemakers participated in the camp.





Megha Mendon's work makes a compelling argument for recycling for a better (and more colourful) future. (Image: Coastal Digesr)

Talking about her transition she said,





“Recycling and sustainability are the future. The early people understand this fact, the better it will be for the planet. It is time each one of us start thinking about the environment and how our actions can save it from the huge waste load. I have been collecting the bottles from the beach area and near my house for the past two years. But it is only recently I thought of educating other people in my locality about the initiative I have undertaken. Even if just a single person gets inspired by me, I will be grateful.”





Now, Megha plans to use her creativity and upcycle other forms of waste. The collected bottles in her collection can be seen having a message for saving the environment, and the rest are just inspired by elements from culture.





