A
Think Change India

Once a victim of domestic abuse, this 60-year-old is now a YouTube sensation

Gangavva Milkuri from Lambadipally, a village near Hyderabad, has shot to fame with her YouTube videos, and has now received a role in an upcoming Telugu movie.

Think Change India
31st Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

For the past few years, YouTube is proving to be a platform for many people to showcase their talent. In India, it has become a huge sensation where people are uploading videos for free to get visibility.


Following this is 60-year-old Gangavva Milkuri, who has become an overnight star on YouTube. One of her videos was featured on a YouTube channel called My Village Show in 2016, which shot her to fame instantly.


Social Story

Gangavva Milkuri (Image: The News Minute)

Also Read

WATCH: This Shark Tank-inspired Indian web series saw 18 winning pitches grab Rs 41.5 Cr in fun...


Hailing from Lambadipally, a village situated 200 kilometres from Hyderabad, Gangavva shot to fame when the channel shot a video on rural life.


Speaking to The News Minute about Gangavva’s acting, Srikanth Sriram, one of the administrators of the channel, said,


“A vast section of people find her expressive reactions, humour, and natural acting very entertaining.”


After getting a positive response for a while, Gangavva started appearing in more videos on the channel. Seeing her popularity, the creators have now dedicated a special show to her. In this show, Gangavva will be a newsreader reading the local news.


Social Story

Gangavva (Image: The News Minute)

Also Read

Chef Ranveer Brar’s journey from the streets of Lucknow to becoming the youngest chef at a five...


When asked how she manages to remember her lines, she said,


“I cannot read, so the team tells me what I have to say and what the shoot is about. Accordingly, I improvise and do it in front of the camera,” reports The Hindu.


But things weren’t always good for the 60-year-old, whose husband was an alcoholic. Gangavva was exposed to constant abuse and harassment.


However, her husband passed away a few years back. Gangavva has a son and two daughters, all of whom are into agriculture.


Remembering her old days, she said,


“I used to do coolie work or roll beedis. It wasn’t a good time for me,” reports The News Minute.


Social Story

Gangavva appearing on the stage for promotional event (Image: The News Minute)

While many of us fear to appear in front of the camera, Gangavva, on the other hand, is fearless. Speaking to The Hindu, she said,


“What is there to be nervous? It is not new to me; I have been shooting videos with Srikanth for two years now. All you have to do is speak and be yourself.”


With constant fame, Gangavva has now landed with movie offers. She has also been roped in for an upcoming Telugu movie titled Mallesham, which is yet to be released.



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter


Also Read

From an investment of Rs 2,400 to annual turnover of Rs 24 lakh: how 12 women in a remote triba...


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Think Change India
Think Change India is a curated collection of positive news and stories from online publications across the country. It is an attempt to spread hope and encouragement amid the negativity that we are bombarded with on a daily basis. If you have such a story to share with the world, write to us at tci@yourstory.com

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

Delhi-based Voix aims to create awareness on sexual abuse and give children a voice

by Roshni Balaji

This 38-year-old activist is reviving lakes in Gujarat’s semi-arid regions and giving villagers a new lease of life

by Think Change India

Score Foundation is giving hope to the blind to lead a normal life and see success

by Urvi Jacob

This 17-year-old has created India’s first 3D-printed coral reef to save marine life

by Think Change India

This Pune-based engineer is on a mission to spread the importance of responsible menstrual waste disposal

by Krishna Reddy

From remembering Kargil heroes to a café offering free meals in exchange for plastic waste, we bring you top social stories this week

by Team SS

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

Startups – The Next Wave of Indian Economy

Chennai
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi