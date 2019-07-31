Once a victim of domestic abuse, this 60-year-old is now a YouTube sensation

For the past few years, YouTube is proving to be a platform for many people to showcase their talent. In India, it has become a huge sensation where people are uploading videos for free to get visibility.





Following this is 60-year-old Gangavva Milkuri, who has become an overnight star on YouTube. One of her videos was featured on a YouTube channel called My Village Show in 2016, which shot her to fame instantly.





Gangavva Milkuri (Image: The News Minute)





Hailing from Lambadipally, a village situated 200 kilometres from Hyderabad, Gangavva shot to fame when the channel shot a video on rural life.





Speaking to The News Minute about Gangavva’s acting, Srikanth Sriram, one of the administrators of the channel, said,





“A vast section of people find her expressive reactions, humour, and natural acting very entertaining.”





After getting a positive response for a while, Gangavva started appearing in more videos on the channel. Seeing her popularity, the creators have now dedicated a special show to her. In this show, Gangavva will be a newsreader reading the local news.





Gangavva (Image: The News Minute)





When asked how she manages to remember her lines, she said,





“I cannot read, so the team tells me what I have to say and what the shoot is about. Accordingly, I improvise and do it in front of the camera,” reports The Hindu.





But things weren’t always good for the 60-year-old, whose husband was an alcoholic. Gangavva was exposed to constant abuse and harassment.





However, her husband passed away a few years back. Gangavva has a son and two daughters, all of whom are into agriculture.





Remembering her old days, she said,





“I used to do coolie work or roll beedis. It wasn’t a good time for me,” reports The News Minute.





Gangavva appearing on the stage for promotional event (Image: The News Minute)

While many of us fear to appear in front of the camera, Gangavva, on the other hand, is fearless. Speaking to The Hindu, she said,





“What is there to be nervous? It is not new to me; I have been shooting videos with Srikanth for two years now. All you have to do is speak and be yourself.”





With constant fame, Gangavva has now landed with movie offers. She has also been roped in for an upcoming Telugu movie titled Mallesham, which is yet to be released.









(Edited by Megha Reddy)





