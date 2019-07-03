EDITIONS
Kerala municipality goes green, says plant two trees to get your house registered

The Kodungallur municipality in Thrissur, Kerala, has made it mandatory to plant at least two fruit-bearing trees along with the construction of every new house and building.

3rd Jul 2019
The Chennai water crisis is a clear reminder that we are exploiting our natural resources mercilessly. Over the years, in the name of development, many trees have come under the axe of the government and private agencies, which has led to global warming and climate change.


Now, thanks to the rising awareness of climate change and the risks involved, people are taking initiatives to safeguard our environment.


One such initiative has been taken by the Kodungallur municipality in Thrissur district of Kerala. The district has passed a resolution, which states that every new building or house constructed should plant at least two fruit-bearing trees like mango and jackfruit within a week.


Speaking to NDTV about the initiative, KR Jaithran, Chairman of Kodungallur municipality, said,


“The plan will be implemented in two phases – first, when individuals come to the local body to get a building permit, they will have to bring the plan of the house. The plan needs to specify a place earmarked for tree plantation. Secondly, post construction of the building and before allotment of the house number, officials from our municipality will visit the site and inspect the newly-constructed building. If two fruit-bearing trees are planted in the allocated area, we will issue them a house number, else we won’t.”


While the district has decided to go ahead with the plan, the state is yet to give a green signal to implement it. As per the rule, buildings that are built on more than 1,500 square feet area or height up to eight cents will need to plant at least two trees.


To help citizens understand better, the municipality will also provide guidelines to plant saplings for houses that are built on a lesser land area.


Further, there are around 1,140 houses being built for financially backward families with the aid of the municipality. These houses will be given free saplings at no cost.


In case any individual challenges the rule in the court, certain measures have been considered. Speaking to The News Minute, Jaithran said,


“The local body can only give permission for construction as per the Kerala Municipal Building Rules. So, we have this apprehension if anyone will go and challenge our new rule in the court. To counter that, we have already approached the state government. We have given a request stating an amendment should be made in the existing rule so that we can make our environment pollution free.”


Do you have an interesting story to share? Please write to us at tci@yourstory.com.To stay updated with more positive news, please connect with us on Facebook and Twitter

Think Change India
