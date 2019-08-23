A
environment

Earth’s lungs on fire: Amazon rainforest records 75,000 fires in less than 8 months

This year, the Amazon rainforest recorded 75,000 fires in less than eight months, compared to the same period in 2018, which saw 40,000 fires.

Krishna Reddy
23rd Aug 2019
38+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

If increasing temperatures and ice caps melting rapidly weren’t enough, the Amazon rainforest, often regarded as ‘Lungs of Earth’, recorded 75,000 fires since January 2019.


Home to a million indigenous people and three million plant and animal species, the rainforest is located in Brazil and produces nearly 20 percent of the Earth’s oxygen.


The forests are burning at a record rate this year. In fact, Brazil’s largest city Sao Paulo was engulfed in dark smoke from the forest fire located 3,218.68 km away.


Social Story

The city was engulfed by black smoke during the afternoon (Image: Live Science)

Also Read

Meet the 60-year-old woman from Kochi who rescues snakes to put them back in the wild


Moreover, the smoke is reported to have covered around 3.1 million square kilometres. The situation is so serious that the fire can be seen from space as well.


So, what led the fire?


According to INPE, Brazil’s space research centre, there were 40,000 forest fires reported in the same period in 2018.


The reason is still unknown as officials like Brazilian federal prosecutors have decided to take up the issue and investigate into the matter of rising in deforestation and forest fires.


Social Story

Smoke can be seen from the Amazon forest fires captured by NASA's satellite (Image: NASA)

Also Read

Now, an ambulance for trees: Chennai gets a tree ambulance to relocate, revive trees


So far, the obvious reason is human beings and our activities. According to CNN, environmental organisations and researchers said that the wildfire is caused due to cattle ranchers and loggers who have cleared the land for their use.


In a statement, Christian Poirier, Programme Director of non-profit organisation Amazon Watch, said,


“Most of these fires are human-lit. Even during dry seasons, the Amazon - a humid rainforest - doesn't catch on fire easily, unlike the dry bushland in California or Australia”, reports CNN.


How bad is the situation and what can be done?


According to the BBC, an area of Amazon rainforest equal to the size of a football pitch is lost every single minute. Moreover, the rate of loss has spiked since Brazil’s new right-wing president has favoured industrial development over conservation.


The fire has gravely affected North Brazil as Roraima saw an increase of 141 percent in fires, Acre 138 percent, Rondônia 115 percent, and Amazonas 81 percent. Mato Grosso do Sul, further South, saw a 114 percent increase, reports BBC.


Social Story

Amazon Forest Fires (Image: Express)

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that these fires are an international crisis. He added that this issue needs to be the top agenda at the G7 Summit, which will also be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


President Macron tweeted,


“Our house is burning. Literally. The Amazon rain forest - the lungs which produces 20% of our planet’s oxygen - is on fire. It is an international crisis. Members of the G7 Summit let's discuss this emergency first order in two days! #ActForTheAmazon.”


If you want to help, CNET says you can donate to the Rainforest Action Network, which would protect an acre of the rainforest.


Since 1998, Rainforest Trust has saved 23 million acres of forest lands, and you can help them save more.





Also Read

With Afforestt, this engineer is painting cities green by growing trees using the Japanese Miya...


38+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Krishna Reddy

With a keen interest in the field of science and a passion for writing, I look forward to exploring and telling the world about the niche innovations that hold the capacity of bringing a revolution. With a background in engineering and social campaigning, I also take interest in understanding the positive social aspects to bring out the ongoing challenges faced and solved by the people on their own capabilities.

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Rs 1cr sales in four months – how a software engineer is giving Mandya’s debt-ridden farmers a new lease of life

Shweta Vitta

5 celebs who are using their might and iconic status to save planet Earth

Krishna Reddy

This Pune-based engineer helped 32 Kashmiri women reunite with their families

Think Change India

Fabric of change: how this 18-year-old turned industrial waste into a tool for women empowerment

Krishna Reddy
Daily Capsule
Angel Tax to be withdrawn; Swiggy rolls out Dunzo-like service in Bengaluru
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

From inclusive workplace policies in Flipkart to tackling plastic waste - top social stories of this week

Team SS

5 celebs who are using their might and iconic status to save planet Earth

Krishna Reddy

This Pune-based engineer helped 32 Kashmiri women reunite with their families

Think Change India

Agricultural solutions to help curb India’s water woes

Pearl Tiwari

This IRS officer from Assam arranged free healthcare camps for over 500 flood victims

Think Change India

This Noida startup is fighting pollution by providing biodiesel as an alternative

Krishna Reddy

Partner Events

Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai
Mon Sep 16 2019

The Oman E-Commerce Conference

Oman